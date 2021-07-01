Can anyone see anything wrong with this code?

Php’s error_reporting should always be set to E_ALL. When learning, developing, and debugging code/query(ies), display_errors should be set to ON, so that you get immediate feedback as to any problems. When running code on a live server, display_errors should be set to OFF and log_errors should be set to ON.

The above settings should be in the php.ini on your system, so that they can be set or changed at a single point. You may need to stop/start your web server in order to get any changes made to the php.ini to take effect. You should also use a phpinfo() statement in a .php script file to make sure that the settings are actually these values.

Next, you ALWAYS need error handling for statements that can fail. For database statements, the easiest way of adding error handling for all the statements that can fail - connection, query, prepare, and executed, is to use exceptions for errors and in most cases let php catch and handle the exception, where php will use its error related settings (see the above paragraphs) to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will ‘automatically’ get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) You would then remove the existing hodgepodge of database statement error handling, since it is no longer needed. When using exceptions for errors, your main code only deals with error free execution, since program execution transfers to the nearest correct type of exception handler upon an error, which will be php in this case.

As to the posted code -

You are selecting the database when you make the connection. Why are you re-selecting it on the next line? You should list out the columns you are SELECTing so that you only retrieve the data that you want and your code will be self-documenting. There’s generally no need to free result resources or close database connections since php will automatically destroy all the resources used on a page when your script ends.

If you are just starting out, use the much simpler and more consistent PDO extension.