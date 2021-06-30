Can anyone see anything wrong with this code?

I have tried tons of code like this to get it to work… pdo, object, you name it i have tried it…

It always worked for years until now… Can anyone see anything wrong with my code… if not can you give me some clues as to where to look to see if it maybe blocked you security… It does not give any errors and nothing is hitting the php error log. It just does nothing…

Any idea or suggestions would be appreciated.

<?php echo "Testing.<br>"; $username="myusername"; $password="mypassword"; $database="mydatabase"; $mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", $username, $password, $database); $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database"); // Perform query if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM LJRforms")) { echo "Returned rows are: " . $result -> num_rows; // Free result set $result -> free_result(); } $mysqli->close();

oh forgot… it dose print the word testing on screen so suggests that there are no php errors else would not print anything…