Can anyone identify this DataTables feature?

Oddball question, I know. But I can’t seem to find an obvious example (irony) that shows the config they used to do this, and rather than/while I scour through every possible documentation screen to find it, I thought i’d punt and ask if anyone knew it offhand to shorten my search:

https://editor.datatables.net/

If you click on the “Inline editing” blurb in their headline examples display, you get a table that has an expand/hide button in the rows, concealing some (well in their example, 1) columns.

What is this feature called?