Can anyone help to select the dropdown last logout button

Hi im trying to get the login and logout loop

the code is learn to login but the logout is not possible due the last class name is not detected will clicking.

here’s the error:

Traceback (most recent call last): File "d:/Bots/Master Copy/Login testing.py", line 87, in <module> logout_button = driver.find_element_by_class_name("navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement") File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 564, in find_element_by_class_name return self.find_element(by=By.CLASS_NAME, value=name) File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 978, in find_element 'value': value})['value'] File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 321, in execute self.error_handler.check_response(response) File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\errorhandler.py", line 242, in check_response raise exception_class(message, screen, stacktrace) selenium.common.exceptions.NoSuchElementException: Message: no such element: Unable to locate element: {"method":"css selector","selector":".navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement"} (Session info: chrome=79.0.3945.117)

is it possible to solve it?