Can anyone help to select the dropdown last logout button

Hi im trying to get the login and logout loop

the code is learn to login but the logout is not possible due the last class name is not detected will clicking.

here’s the error:

Traceback (most recent call last):
  File "d:/Bots/Master Copy/Login testing.py", line 87, in <module>
    logout_button = driver.find_element_by_class_name("navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement")
  File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 564, in find_element_by_class_name
    return self.find_element(by=By.CLASS_NAME, value=name)
  File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 978, in find_element
    'value': value})['value']
  File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 321, in execute
    self.error_handler.check_response(response)
  File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\errorhandler.py", line 242, in check_response
    raise exception_class(message, screen, stacktrace)
selenium.common.exceptions.NoSuchElementException: Message: no such element: Unable to locate element: {"method":"css selector","selector":".navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement"}
  (Session info: chrome=79.0.3945.117)

is it possible to solve it?

from selenium import webdriver

import time

from selenium.webdriver.common.action_chains import ActionChains

from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait

from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By

from selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as EC

from selenium.webdriver.common.keys import Keys

import csv

import urllib.parse

import click

url = 'https://shopee.com.my/'

driver = webdriver.Chrome('D:/Bots/Master Copy/chromedriver.exe')

driver.get(url)

actions = ActionChains(driver)

wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 10)

time.sleep(1)

lan=driver.find_element_by_xpath('//button[text()="English"]')

if lan.is_displayed:

    lan.click()

    time.sleep(1)

ads=driver.find_element_by_class_name('shopee-popup__close-btn')

if ads.is_displayed:

    ads.click()

    time.sleep(1)

time.sleep(2)

firstLevelMenu = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//ul[@class="navbar__links"]')

actions.move_to_element(firstLevelMenu).perform();

secondLevelMenu = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//li[contains(text(), "Login")]');

secondLevelMenu.click();

time.sleep(3)

f= open("accounts.csv","r")

for line in f :

      fields = line.split(",")

      a = fields[0]

      b = fields[1]

      c = fields[2]

      driver.find_element_by_xpath("//input[@type='text']").send_keys(str(a))

      driver.find_element_by_xpath("//input[@type='password']").send_keys(str(c))

      time.sleep(0.8)

      button = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//button[@class="_1BMmPI _37G57D _7h_6kj _1qIIqG _3JP5il"]')

      if button.is_displayed:

          button.click()

          time.sleep(2)

      else:

          continue

      

      time.sleep(1)

      

      ads2=driver.find_element_by_class_name('shopee-popup__close-btn')

      

      if ads2.is_displayed:

          ads2.click()

          time.sleep(0.5)

      try:

          banned = driver.switch_to_alert.text("Your account has been banned")

          banned2 = driver.switch_to_alert.text("Invalid Email")

          if banned.is_displayed():

            while True:

                  q= open ('Banned Accounts.txt',w)

                  File_object.write(a)

                  

                  driver.get_element_by_class_name('input-with-status__input').clear()

                  driver.find_element_by_xpath("//input[@type='password']").clear()

          continue

      except:          

          account_div = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//ul[@class="navbar__links"]//div[text() = "'+ str(b) +'"]')

          ActionChains(driver).move_to_element(account_div).perform()

          logout_button = driver.find_element_by_class("navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement")

          logout_button.click()
Hi,

I’m not familiar with the Python bindings for Selenium, but it seems that you can only supply one class name to the method find_element_by_class_name.

I could therefore imagine the space in the selector is making Selenium choke.

logout_button = driver.find_element_by_class_name(
  "navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement"
)                          HERE-^

Ref:
https://selenium-python.readthedocs.io/locating-elements.html#locating-elements-by-class-name

If it’s like most of the WebDriver sets, you can Find Within a Find; but that said, I suspect OP is making this more difficult for themselves than is necessary.

However. As this script is a violation of the listed URL’s Terms of Service, I cannot offer further advice.

Oh. Where are you seeing that?

#7

https://shopee.com.my/docs/3596

Well spotted.

opps

well better stop after this round

