Can anyone help to select the dropdown last logout button

Hi im trying to get the login and logout loop
the code is learn to login but the logout is not possible due the last class name is not detected will clicking.
here’s the error:
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "d:/Bots/Master Copy/Login testing.py", line 87, in <module>
logout_button = driver.find_element_by_class_name("navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement")
File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 564, in find_element_by_class_name
return self.find_element(by=By.CLASS_NAME, value=name)
File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 978, in find_element
'value': value})['value']
File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\webdriver.py", line 321, in execute
self.error_handler.check_response(response)
File "C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37-32\lib\site-packages\selenium\webdriver\remote\errorhandler.py", line 242, in check_response
raise exception_class(message, screen, stacktrace)
selenium.common.exceptions.NoSuchElementException: Message: no such element: Unable to locate element: {"method":"css selector","selector":".navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement"}
(Session info: chrome=79.0.3945.117)
is it possible to solve it?
from selenium import webdriver
import time
from selenium.webdriver.common.action_chains import ActionChains
from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait
from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By
from selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as EC
from selenium.webdriver.common.keys import Keys
import csv
import urllib.parse
import click
url = 'https://shopee.com.my/'
driver = webdriver.Chrome('D:/Bots/Master Copy/chromedriver.exe')
driver.get(url)
actions = ActionChains(driver)
wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 10)
time.sleep(1)
lan=driver.find_element_by_xpath('//button[text()="English"]')
if lan.is_displayed:
lan.click()
time.sleep(1)
ads=driver.find_element_by_class_name('shopee-popup__close-btn')
if ads.is_displayed:
ads.click()
time.sleep(1)
time.sleep(2)
firstLevelMenu = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//ul[@class="navbar__links"]')
actions.move_to_element(firstLevelMenu).perform();
secondLevelMenu = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//li[contains(text(), "Login")]');
secondLevelMenu.click();
time.sleep(3)
f= open("accounts.csv","r")
for line in f :
fields = line.split(",")
a = fields[0]
b = fields[1]
c = fields[2]
driver.find_element_by_xpath("//input[@type='text']").send_keys(str(a))
driver.find_element_by_xpath("//input[@type='password']").send_keys(str(c))
time.sleep(0.8)
button = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//button[@class="_1BMmPI _37G57D _7h_6kj _1qIIqG _3JP5il"]')
if button.is_displayed:
button.click()
time.sleep(2)
else:
continue
time.sleep(1)
ads2=driver.find_element_by_class_name('shopee-popup__close-btn')
if ads2.is_displayed:
ads2.click()
time.sleep(0.5)
try:
banned = driver.switch_to_alert.text("Your account has been banned")
banned2 = driver.switch_to_alert.text("Invalid Email")
if banned.is_displayed():
while True:
q= open ('Banned Accounts.txt',w)
File_object.write(a)
driver.get_element_by_class_name('input-with-status__input').clear()
driver.find_element_by_xpath("//input[@type='password']").clear()
continue
except:
account_div = driver.find_element_by_xpath('//ul[@class="navbar__links"]//div[text() = "'+ str(b) +'"]')
ActionChains(driver).move_to_element(account_div).perform()
logout_button = driver.find_element_by_class("navbar-account-drawer__button navbar-account-drawer__button--complement")
logout_button.click()