Can anyone help me: make iframe = contenteditable

How to make iframe contenteditable ?

‘ondblclick="frameToDiv()’ not working either , perhaps because iFrame isnt working .

How can I fix this:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body contenteditable="true" > <div id="input" ondblclick="divToFrame()" contenteditable="true" style="float:left; width: 400px; height: 400px; border: 2px solid green;"> Edit content here. Double-click to view content in the iframe. </div> <p> <iframe id="output" ondblclick="frameToDiv()" contenteditable="true" style="display:inline-block; width:400px; height:400px; border: 2px solid red;"> </iframe> </p> <script> function frameToDiv() { console.log("function frameToDiv()") } function divToFrame() { console.log("function divToFrame()") let data = document.getElementById("input").innerHTML; let iframeDoc = document.getElementById("output").contentDocument; iframeDoc.documentElement.innerHTML = data; } </script> </body> </html>

Thanks