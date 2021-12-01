Can anyone help me grab this variable as a response from the visited site?

I have a website holding a 10 digit number that changes periodically… so i was visiting the site using file_get_content(myurl) but that connection has recently been shut down… so need a new solution. I can use http to visit and see the number but not sure how to get it into a variable so it i can process it automatically…

i tried:

$dog = (“location: myurl”) but there is no response being picked up in the dog variable…

So does anyone know any little kinks and/tricks to trap the 10 digit variable when you visit the page with a url…

The rest of the page is php but I suppose i could use javascript or jquery… if i know the code…

When you visit the page with http it looks like 1396789436 and nothing else…