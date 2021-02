In a given month I sent out over 100,000 emails to my website subscribers using a home-brewed email system. Meaning I don’t use the big players like ConstantContact.

When I send my emails out, and they are received at the receiving end, yahoo.com for example, could their virus check technically cause the email to show in my statistics as being “read”? The way I currently know if an email has been opened by the recipient is if the company logo loads inside the email.

Thanks for your help!