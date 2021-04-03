Can a TD come before a TH?

Hello. I just created an HTML table and got it looking just like I wanted, and then decided that I want to have a red arrow pointing to a particular row for emphasis.

In order to keep the arrow aligned with the rest of the row data, I decided to create a new empty column and add the Unicode for this arrow there.

However, i am unsure if my “hack” will break proper HTML semantics?

Here is an example of what I want to do…

<table> <thead> <tr> <td scope="col"></td> <!-- HERE --> <th scope="col">Product</th> <th scope="col">Description</th> <th scope="col">Price</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td scope="row"></td> <th>Men's Bathrobe/th> <td>Heavy, good for Winter...</td> <td>$35.99</td> </tr> <tr> <td scope="row">➤</td> <!-- HERE --> <th>Fuzzy Slippers</th> <td>Warm, cozy slippers...</td> <td>$19.99</td> </tr> </tbody> </table>

The example above shows how I added a TD as the 1st column.

Thoughts?