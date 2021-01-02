Can a TD come before a TH?

Hello. I just created an HTML table and got it looking just like I wanted, and then decided that I want to have a red arrow pointing to a particular row for emphasis.
In order to keep the arrow aligned with the rest of the row data, I decided to create a new empty column and add the Unicode for this arrow there.
However, i am unsure if my “hack” will break proper HTML semantics?
Here is an example of what I want to do…
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<td scope="col"></td> <!-- HERE -->
<th scope="col">Product</th>
<th scope="col">Description</th>
<th scope="col">Price</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td scope="row"></td>
<th>Men's Bathrobe/th>
<td>Heavy, good for Winter...</td>
<td>$35.99</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td scope="row">➤</td> <!-- HERE -->
<th>Fuzzy Slippers</th>
<td>Warm, cozy slippers...</td>
<td>$19.99</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
The example above shows how I added a TD as the 1st column.
Thoughts?