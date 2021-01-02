Can a TD come before a TH?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello. I just created an HTML table and got it looking just like I wanted, and then decided that I want to have a red arrow pointing to a particular row for emphasis.

In order to keep the arrow aligned with the rest of the row data, I decided to create a new empty column and add the Unicode for this arrow there.

However, i am unsure if my “hack” will break proper HTML semantics?

Here is an example of what I want to do…

<table>
	<thead>
		<tr>
			<td scope="col"></td> <!-- HERE -->
			<th scope="col">Product</th>
			<th scope="col">Description</th>
			<th scope="col">Price</th>
		</tr>
	</thead>

	<tbody>
		<tr>
			<td scope="row"></td>
			<th>Men's Bathrobe/th>
			<td>Heavy, good for Winter...</td>
			<td>$35.99</td>
		</tr>
		<tr>
			<td scope="row">&#10148</td> <!-- HERE -->
			<th>Fuzzy Slippers</th>
			<td>Warm, cozy slippers...</td>
			<td>$19.99</td>
		</tr>
	</tbody>
</table>

The example above shows how I added a TD as the 1st column.

Thoughts?