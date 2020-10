Immediate response: Then what’s the point of user_id, if both name and email are unique values. and you’re going to replicate email in the devices table?

Assuming every device has a created_by entry, then what you are describing is a basic Inner Join. The group by makes it a little more troublesome; either you’d have to subquery the aggregation query, or apply aggregation functions to the user_id and name (Hint: The MAX of 15 copies of “John” is still just “John”.)