Camera for 3D - unsure of location

When changing the camera position in three.js to view an object from the top, you also need to adjust the camera’s orientation to ensure it’s looking down at the object. By default, the camera looks toward the negative z-axis. If you just move the camera above the object without changing its orientation, it will not be looking at the object, which can result in a blank screen since the object is not in the camera’s field of view.

To look at the box from the top, you can move the camera above the box and then orient it to look directly downward. You can do this by using the lookAt method provided by the THREE.Camera class, which will orient the camera to look at a specified point in space (in this case, the center of the box, which is at the origin if you haven’t moved it).

Here’s how you can modify your code:

camera.position.set(0, 5, 0); // Move the camera above the box at (0,5,0) camera.lookAt(0, 0, 0); // Orient the camera to look at the origin (0,0,0), where the box is located

Full code with the adjustments:

import * as THREE from 'three'; const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer(); renderer.setSize(window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight); document.body.appendChild(renderer.domElement); const scene = new THREE.Scene(); const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 75, window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight, 0.1, 1000 ); // Helper to see the axes const axesHelper = new THREE.AxesHelper(5); scene.add(axesHelper); // Move the camera above the box camera.position.set(0, 5, 0); // Orient the camera to look at the center of the scene (where the box is) camera.lookAt(scene.position); const boxGeometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry(); const boxMaterial = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color: 0x00FF00 }); const box = new THREE.Mesh(boxGeometry, boxMaterial); scene.add(box); // Give the box some initial rotation (in radians) box.rotation.x = Math.PI / 4; // rotating 45 degrees box.rotation.y = Math.PI / 4; // You may want to create an animation loop instead of a single render call function animate() { requestAnimationFrame(animate); // Any continuous animation logic goes here // For example, to rotate the box during the render loop: // box.rotation.x += 0.01; // box.rotation.y += 0.01; renderer.render(scene, camera); } animate();

Notice that I changed the static renderer.render(scene, camera); call at the end to an animate function that will continuously render the scene. This is because any transformations applied to objects after the initial render will only be visible if the scene is re-rendered. The animate function will keep re-rendering the scene inside the animation frame loop, making it possible to observe changes in real-time, such as rotations or other animations.

Good luck.