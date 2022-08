English: Hello I am working on a project in which I need to take a specific section of the photo but the problem is that as the photo is going to be taken by a person it may not be in the correct position and move the necessary section of the photo. I was thinking of making a mark on the camera as in the QR codes about the position the section should be in. The problem is that I don’t know how to do this. Does anyone have any ideas or any methods?