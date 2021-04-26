Calling some part only with $key

Well what you are trying to do makes no sense without further explanation but let me try and help just using some text variables. You need to be looking at both
substr() and
strpos() functions.
strpos() returns the position of the first occurrence whilst
substr() returns the actual substring relative to that point.
Check out this example-
<?php
$contents='Asia is a continent';
$like='A';
$position=strpos($contents,$like);
$result=substr($contents,$position, 7);
echo $result.'<br>';
$contents='This country is big in population';
$like='a';
$position=strpos($contents,$like);
$result=substr($contents,$position, 7);
echo $result.'<br>';
?>
result -
Asia is
ation
Now you have a couple of other considerations
- ‘a’ and ‘A’ are separate characters so you will probably need to utilise
strtoupper() function to convert all to upper for analysis.
- you will need to check the length of the returned substring because if it is near the end of the string and you still want 7 characters you will need to adjust the start position accordingly, something like this -
<?php
$contents='This country is big in population';
$like='a';
$position=strpos($contents,$like);
$result=substr($contents,$position-2, 7);
echo $result.'<br>';
?>
result -
ulation
I cant give you exact code because I am still not sure of the exact purpose and therefore my code may not work with other scenarios, for example what if original string is less than 7 characters, what if the $like appears multiple times, say $like = ‘a’ and string = ‘aaaaa’ what happens then?
Hopefully I have given you enough to develop your ideas