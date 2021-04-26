Calling some part only with $key

PHP
#1 
$key='a'; //$_GET['key'] = 'a';
$like="%$key%";

$sql="SELECT title, contents FROM myTable 
WHERE title like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY editDate DESC LIMIT 2";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$like, $like]); 
while ($searchL=$searchQ->fetch()) {
echo $searchL['title'] . '<br>' . $searchL['contents']. ' <hr>';
}

The code above works fine. It produces the quote below.

SELECT title, contents // before modification
SELECT title, left(contents, 6) as contents // after modification

If I modify like the code above, it produces the result below

I like to make the result like the following.

The code below doesn’t work correctly, but I hope that it shows what I want.

 including$key(contents, 6) FROM myTable

Is it possible?

#2

I think what you are trying to do is grab the characters before and after a search character. In the word ‘happy’, you want to grab ‘ha’ and ‘py’ if your search term is ‘p’ right?

If so, I think perhaps you want to take a look at the function SUBSTRING_INDEX which can be used for this purpose.

Do know that “string” in this function can be your content field.

#3 
$sql="SELECT title, SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, $key, 3) FROM myTable 
WHERE title like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 2";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$like, $like]);

I try to change the code like the above by using SUBSTRING_INDEX(str, delim, count) .
Sadly It produces Fatal error like the below.

How can I fix it?

#4

Maybe you need quotes around your $key variable, to show that it’s a string literal and not a column name.

#5 
$sql="SELECT SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key', 3) as conKey FROM myTable 
WHERE title like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 2";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ-&_gt;execute([$like, $like]);
while ($searchL=$searchQ->fetch()) {
echo $searchL['conKey']. ' <hr>';
}

I modified it like the above.
And its result is the following.

 SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key', 2) as conKey

if I change the code like the above, it produces the below.

 SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key', 1) as conKey

if I change the code like the above, it produces the below.

my target result is the following which has 6 characters including the $key a.

#6

I don’t follow the logic, I can see no logic in what you want to display and how, all I can see is that you want to add a space after each occurrence, highlight each occurrence in bold. You state 6 characters bus A si a i is 8 chars, or 5 without the spaces or 6 chars including spaces but excluding $key a. But then the second example is 7 chars using same logic. I just can’t see what you want to do ?

#7

highlight each occurence in bold is just a explanation for you that it is relate to $key.
adding space is not real space it’s just sitepoint make it space when I make it bold for your uderstanding that it is relate to the $key a
What I really want is the following.

I am sorry for make you confusion.

6 characters could be 7 characters like the following.

if the would-be code below make my target result below, it would be logical.

SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key', 6) as conKey

but its real output is, sadly, the following.

if the would-be code below make my target result below, it would be logical.

SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key', 7) as conKey

but its real output is, sadly, the following.