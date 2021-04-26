Calling some part only with $key

PHP
#1 
$key='a'; //$_GET['key'] = 'a';
$like="%$key%";

$sql="SELECT title, contents FROM myTable 
WHERE title like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY editDate DESC LIMIT 2";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$like, $like]); 
while ($searchL=$searchQ->fetch()) {
echo $searchL['title'] . '<br>' . $searchL['contents']. ' <hr>';
}

The code above works fine. It produces the quote below.

SELECT title, contents // before modification
SELECT title, left(contents, 6) as contents // after modification

If I modify like the code above, it produces the result below

I like to make the result like the following.

The code below doesn’t work correctly, but I hope that it shows what I want.

 including$key(contents, 6) FROM myTable

Is it possible?

#2

I think what you are trying to do is grab the characters before and after a search character. In the word ‘happy’, you want to grab ‘ha’ and ‘py’ if your search term is ‘p’ right?

If so, I think perhaps you want to take a look at the function SUBSTRING_INDEX which can be used for this purpose.

Do know that “string” in this function can be your content field.

1 Like
#3 
$sql="SELECT title, SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, $key, 3) FROM myTable 
WHERE title like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 2";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$like, $like]);

I try to change the code like the above by using SUBSTRING_INDEX(str, delim, count) .
Sadly It produces Fatal error like the below.

How can I fix it?