Calling some part only with $key

$key='a'; //$_GET['key'] = 'a'; $like="%$key%"; $sql="SELECT title, contents FROM myTable WHERE title like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY editDate DESC LIMIT 2"; $searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql); $searchQ->execute([$like, $like]); while ($searchL=$searchQ->fetch()) { echo $searchL['title'] . '<br>' . $searchL['contents']. ' <hr>'; }

The code above works fine. It produces the quote below.

Asia

Asia is a continent China

This country is big in population

SELECT title, contents // before modification SELECT title, left(contents, 6) as contents // after modification

If I modify like the code above, it produces the result below

I like to make the result like the following.

The code below doesn’t work correctly, but I hope that it shows what I want.

including$key(contents, 6) FROM myTable

Is it possible?