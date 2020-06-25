Calling PHP using AJAX

Hi Guys

I have a 2 x php files.( stock.php & data.php )
I have figured out somewhat how to call data from my data.php file using AJAX as i dont want to refresh the screen. so basically if you click on the dropdown of items the qty of the item shows.

Question … i want to add another drop down to my stock.php page. using the same principal as above i want to create for example a dropdown of car models and the have my AJAX show the qty. So is there any way i can use my original data.php file and just add another SQL query with php. when i try to do that the first AJAX call for the first dropdown also runs or must i create a seperate PHP file for every dropdown i would like to have ?

Stock.php

<select name="item" id = "item">
    <option></option>
    
    <?php
 
    $sql = "SELECT * from storeitems";
    $result = mysqli_query($link12,$sql);
    while($row= mysqli_fetch_array($result))
    {
        ?>
        
        <option>
        <?php 
        echo $row['name'];
        
    }
?>
</option>
</select>

<div name= "items" id="items">
    
</div>


<script>
            $(document).ready(function(){
                $('#item').change(function(){
                    var items_id = $(this).val();
                    $.ajax({
                        url:"data.php",
                        method:"POST",
                        data:{itemsid:items_id},
                        dataType:"text",
                        success:function(data)
                        {
                            $('#items').html(data);
                        }
                    });
                });
        });

</script>

Data.php

<?php
	include ('dbconnection.php');
$value = $_POST['itemsid'];

$sql = "SELECT * from storeitems where name ='$value'";
$result =mysqli_query($link12,$sql);
while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($result))
{
        ?>
        
      
           <?php 
        echo $row['qty'];
        
    }
?>
Send a second parameter in your data to indicate which query you want to run, and have your PHP code look at it to decide.

While you’re in there, you could / should modify the query you have now to use a prepared statement rather than concatenating a string into it, especially a user-supplied string.