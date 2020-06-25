Calling PHP using AJAX

Hi Guys

I have a 2 x php files.( stock.php & data.php )

I have figured out somewhat how to call data from my data.php file using AJAX as i dont want to refresh the screen. so basically if you click on the dropdown of items the qty of the item shows.

Question … i want to add another drop down to my stock.php page. using the same principal as above i want to create for example a dropdown of car models and the have my AJAX show the qty. So is there any way i can use my original data.php file and just add another SQL query with php. when i try to do that the first AJAX call for the first dropdown also runs or must i create a seperate PHP file for every dropdown i would like to have ?

Stock.php

<select name="item" id = "item"> <option></option> <?php $sql = "SELECT * from storeitems"; $result = mysqli_query($link12,$sql); while($row= mysqli_fetch_array($result)) { ?> <option> <?php echo $row['name']; } ?> </option> </select> <div name= "items" id="items"> </div> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $('#item').change(function(){ var items_id = $(this).val(); $.ajax({ url:"data.php", method:"POST", data:{itemsid:items_id}, dataType:"text", success:function(data) { $('#items').html(data); } }); }); }); </script>

Data.php