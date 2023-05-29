Calling a Secure Rest API using basic with from Javascript Client Application

I want to call a secure Rest API using Javascript but its giving error.
the below code i am trying:
var request = new XMLHttpRequest();
var url = “http: // 10.10.50.10:8081/rsgateway/data/json/Number+9171246241”;
var method = “GET”;
request.open(method, url);
request.setRequestHeader(“Access-Control-Allow-Headers”, “");
request.setRequestHeader(“Access-Control-Allow-Credentials”, “true”);
request.setRequestHeader(“Content-type”, “application/json; charset=UTF-8”);
request.setRequestHeader(“Authorization”, "Basic <test:Passw0rd@321 as Base64 encoded> ");
request.setRequestHeader(“Access-Control-Allow-Origin”, "”);
request.onreadystatechange = function () {
if (request.readyState ==4 && request.status ==200) {
var response = JSON.parse(this.response);
var sessionId = response.sessionId;
//Use this sessionId in all other calls
}
}
// Send request
console.log(“OK”);
request.send();
I am getting below errors in browser console:
XHROPTIONS
http :// 10.10.50.10:8081/rsgateway/data/json/Number+9171246241
CORS Missing Allow Origin
…
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://10.10.50.10:8081/rsgateway/data/json/Number+9171246241. (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing). Status code: 401.
while i try to call the api using basic auth with the postman and using test user its working fine.
please help me to fix it.
thanks,