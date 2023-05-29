Calling a Secure Rest API using basic with from Javascript Client Application

I want to call a secure Rest API using Javascript but its giving error.

the below code i am trying:

var request = new XMLHttpRequest();

var url = “http: // 10.10.50.10:8081/rsgateway/data/json/Number+9171246241”;

var method = “GET”;

request.open(method, url);

request.setRequestHeader(“Access-Control-Allow-Headers”, “");

request.setRequestHeader(“Access-Control-Allow-Credentials”, “true”);

request.setRequestHeader(“Content-type”, “application/json; charset=UTF-8”);

request.setRequestHeader(“Authorization”, "Basic <test:Passw0rd@321 as Base64 encoded> ");

request.setRequestHeader(“Access-Control-Allow-Origin”, "”);

request.onreadystatechange = function () {

if (request.readyState ==4 && request.status ==200) {

var response = JSON.parse(this.response);

var sessionId = response.sessionId; //Use this sessionId in all other calls

}

}

// Send request

console.log(“OK”);

request.send();

I am getting below errors in browser console:

XHROPTIONS

http :// 10.10.50.10:8081/rsgateway/data/json/Number+9171246241

CORS Missing Allow Origin

…

Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://10.10.50.10:8081/rsgateway/data/json/Number+9171246241. (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing). Status code: 401.

while i try to call the api using basic auth with the postman and using test user its working fine.

please help me to fix it.

thanks,