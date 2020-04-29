Callbacks and animated text

Hi,
I have an idea for animating some text, which will require a couple of steps in the animation — just console logging as a test at this point.
What I am uncertain about is using a decent pattern for callbacks.
This I believe is a more common approach with loops, whereby the delay is incremented for each iteration of the loop.
function animate ({ obj, fn, delay = 50, wait = 0, callback } = {}) {
// Optional initial pause before beginning
setTimeout(() => {
// loop incrementing the delay on each iteration
for (let i = 0, len = obj.length, start = 0; i < len; i += 1) {
setTimeout(
() => {
window.requestAnimationFrame(() => {
fn(obj[i], i, obj)
// callback if we have reached last index
if (i === len - 1 && typeof callback === 'function') callback()
})
},
start += delay
)
}
}, wait)
}
function loop () {
animate({
obj: 'Hello ',
fn (char, i, obj) { console.log(i, char) },
delay: 1000,
callback () {
animate({
obj: 'World!!',
fn (char, i, obj) { console.log(i, char) },
delay: 200,
wait: 500,
callback () { loop() }
})
}
})
}
loop()
An alternative approach, which I kind of prefer with recursive calls and callbacks. I appreciate stack overflows, come into the equation
function animate ({ obj, fn, delay = 50, wait = 0, callback } = {}) {
function execute (obj, i = 0) {
if (obj[i] !== undefined) {
setTimeout(
() => {
window.requestAnimationFrame(() => {
fn(obj[i], i, obj)
// recursive call with next index
execute(obj, i + 1)
})
},
delay
)
} else { // on completion perform callback
if (typeof callback === 'function') callback()
}
}
// initial execution with optional pause to begin
setTimeout(() => { execute(obj) }, wait)
}
