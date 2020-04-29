Callbacks and animated text

#1

Hi,

I have an idea for animating some text, which will require a couple of steps in the animation — just console logging as a test at this point.

What I am uncertain about is using a decent pattern for callbacks.

This I believe is a more common approach with loops, whereby the delay is incremented for each iteration of the loop.

function animate ({ obj, fn, delay = 50, wait = 0, callback } = {}) {
  // Optional initial pause before beginning
  setTimeout(() => {
    // loop incrementing the delay on each iteration
    for (let i = 0, len = obj.length, start = 0; i < len; i += 1) {
      setTimeout(
        () => {
          window.requestAnimationFrame(() => {
            fn(obj[i], i, obj)
            // callback if we have reached last index
            if (i === len - 1 && typeof callback === 'function') callback()
          })
        },
        start += delay
      )
    }
  }, wait)
}

function loop () {
  animate({
    obj: 'Hello ',
    fn (char, i, obj) { console.log(i, char) },
    delay: 1000,
    callback () {
      animate({
        obj: 'World!!',
        fn (char, i, obj) { console.log(i, char) },
        delay: 200,
        wait: 500,
        callback () { loop() }
      })
    }
  })
}

loop()

An alternative approach, which I kind of prefer with recursive calls and callbacks. I appreciate stack overflows, come into the equation

function animate ({ obj, fn, delay = 50, wait = 0, callback } = {}) {

  function execute (obj, i = 0) {

    if (obj[i] !== undefined) {
      setTimeout(
        () => {
          window.requestAnimationFrame(() => {
            fn(obj[i], i, obj)
            // recursive call with next index
            execute(obj, i + 1)
          })
        },
        delay
      )
    } else { // on completion perform callback
      if (typeof callback === 'function') callback()
    }
  }
  // initial execution with optional pause to begin
  setTimeout(() => { execute(obj) }, wait)
}

Thanks