Callbacks and animated text

Hi,

I have an idea for animating some text, which will require a couple of steps in the animation — just console logging as a test at this point.

What I am uncertain about is using a decent pattern for callbacks.

This I believe is a more common approach with loops, whereby the delay is incremented for each iteration of the loop.

function animate ({ obj, fn, delay = 50, wait = 0, callback } = {}) { // Optional initial pause before beginning setTimeout(() => { // loop incrementing the delay on each iteration for (let i = 0, len = obj.length, start = 0; i < len; i += 1) { setTimeout( () => { window.requestAnimationFrame(() => { fn(obj[i], i, obj) // callback if we have reached last index if (i === len - 1 && typeof callback === 'function') callback() }) }, start += delay ) } }, wait) } function loop () { animate({ obj: 'Hello ', fn (char, i, obj) { console.log(i, char) }, delay: 1000, callback () { animate({ obj: 'World!!', fn (char, i, obj) { console.log(i, char) }, delay: 200, wait: 500, callback () { loop() } }) } }) } loop()

An alternative approach, which I kind of prefer with recursive calls and callbacks. I appreciate stack overflows, come into the equation

function animate ({ obj, fn, delay = 50, wait = 0, callback } = {}) { function execute (obj, i = 0) { if (obj[i] !== undefined) { setTimeout( () => { window.requestAnimationFrame(() => { fn(obj[i], i, obj) // recursive call with next index execute(obj, i + 1) }) }, delay ) } else { // on completion perform callback if (typeof callback === 'function') callback() } } // initial execution with optional pause to begin setTimeout(() => { execute(obj) }, wait) }

Thanks