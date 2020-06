Hi,

I dont know if this is even possible (because of security), but thought Id ask the question.

I have 2 websites. On ‘website 1’ I have a simple jquery function:

$("#sendMessageButton").click(function(){ $.ajax({ url: '//www.website2.com/process_email.php', success: function(data) { alert('email sent'); } }); });

On ‘website 2’ I want to execute some php. Is this even possible?

Thanks