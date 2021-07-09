Call External (Off-Site) Files from an External (On-Site) File

Hello,

I have a multi-page site that requires quite a bit of off-site JS files. I wish to call all of these files in an external file on my site that is accessed by all the pages so I can easily make site-wide changes if necessary. I think it might be better to show you want I mean:

What I Have:

HTML

<head> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx'); </script> <script src="https://cdn.onesignal.com/sdks/OneSignalSDK.js" async=""></script> <script> window.OneSignal = window.OneSignal || []; OneSignal.push(function() { OneSignal.init({ appId: "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx", }); }); </script> <script async src=https://cse.google.com/cse.js?cx=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx></script> <script src=https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.js></script> <script src=res/script.js></script> <script src=res/cookie.js defer></script><script>window.addEventListener(load,function(){window.wpcc.init({colors:{popup:{background:#222222,text:#ffffff,border:#b5e1a0},button:{background:#b5e1a0,text:#000000}},position:bottom-right,corners:small,padding:small,margin:large,transparency:5,content:{href:legal/cookie-policy,message:By using our site, you agree to our use of cookies. We use cookies to ensure that you have the best experience on our site!,link:View our Cookie Policy for Details,button:Understand!}})});</script> </head>

For some reason the quotation mark (") is not showing in the code above, note that there are quotation marks, and the code does work.

What I Want:

HTML

<head> <script src="/js/load.js"></script> </head>

load.js

Some sort of code here that can call the SRC attribute of the scripts

If there is a better way to do this (Like have an 0px by 0px iframe with the code) that would work will Google Analytics and other trackers, please let me know!

I am open to suggestions other that my idea above, so if you know (Or think) something else will work, please let me know.

Thanks!