Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

PHP
#1

I have a form to mark attendance of people for a convention. The problem is I need to summon this modal:

<div class="modal fade" id="checkModal" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true" data-backdrop="static">
				<div class="modal-dialog modal-lg modal-dialog-scrollable" role="document">
					<div class="modal-content">
						<div class="modal-header">
							<h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Import Troubleshooting</h5>
							<button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
								<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
							</button>
						</div>
						<div class="modal-body">
							<p>An absence record already exists for this delegate. Do you want to convert this record?</p>
						</div>
						<div class="modal-footer">
              <button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">No</button>
              <a class="btn btn-danger" href="convert.php">Yes</a>
						</div>
					</div>
				</div>
			</div>

within this IF statement in PHP:

if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
  // Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
  $fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $fsQuery->execute();
  $check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

  if($check['num'] > 0) {
    // CALL MODAL HERE

I can’t figure this out and it is driving me crazy. What do I do?

#2

It can be called with jquery by simply echoing some js after jquery is called to the page. I tend to do all form processing before page is rendered to the browser. In general I also would have jquery at the bottom of the page. So in my case I would set a unique variable based on your processing conditions, e.g.

if($check['num'] > 0) {
	$showModal = "true";		 
}

Then at the bottom of the page after jquery is called add a php IF condition to echo the js.

<script src="assets/js/jquery.js"></script>
<?php			
	if(!empty($showModal)) {
		// CALL MODAL HERE
		echo '<script type="text/javascript">
			$(document).ready(function(){
				$("#checkModal").modal("show");
			});
		</script>';
	} 
?>
#3

This worked! Thank you very much!

Another question I just thought of. I have two buttons in the modal since it is gonna be used as a confirm modal. So if someone clicks Yes, I need to run another action whereas if they click no, an error appears.

Can I run this through a standard PHP query or do I need to run this through JS?

#4

The modal should have its own <form> tag to call an action and so like you did the first form check which buttons are being passed by the form and process accordingly. i.e. “new action” or “show error”

#5

I modified the modal footer to show the following:

<div class="modal-footer">
     <input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
     <input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-danger" value="Yes">
</div>

Now I need to add the condition where if Yes is clicked, the action needs to take place and when No is clicked, an error appears.

I’ve tried this, but it didn’t work:

if(isset($_POST['btn_convert'])) { // if "Yes" is clicked...
      $delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
      $delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $delQuery->execute();
      $stmt->execute();
    } elseif(isset($_POST['btn_stop'])) { // if "No" is clicked...
      $msg = "There has been an error processing your request.";
  }

Basically, what I’m trying to do is: if Yes is clicked, I need to move a record from one table in my database to another (this may or may not be coded right in my if statement…). If No is clicked, the page reloads and an error shows up saying “There has been an error processing your request.”

if($check['num'] > 0) {
    $showModal = "true";
// if statement here
  }

Can I process this on the same page as the modal or do I need to make a new page?