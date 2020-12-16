Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

So the modal needs its own form tags and hidden inputs to hold member_id and other needed values from the first form or processing information from the query you did.
This is what adds the record and marks it present. So I need to add this query to the modal?
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone,
present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present,
:attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
<div class="modal-body">
<p>An absence record already exists for this delegate. Do you want to convert this record?</p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
<input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
</form>
How would you use a hidden input and keep its value? Something like this?
<input type="email"
class="form-control"
id="member_email"
name="member_email"
placeholder=""
maxlength="255"
value="<?php $_POST['member_email']; ?>"
autocomplete="off" />
Sure add all the values needed into hidden inputs. Note you don’t need class attributes etc on these hidden inputs. I wouldn’t use $_POST directly as that is not always present. Set a condition variable that you can echo as the value. Something like this.
<?php
$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? $_POST['member_id'] : '');
$member_email = (!empty($_POST['member_email']) ? $_POST['member_email'] : '');
$member_phone = (!empty($_POST['member_phone']) ? $_POST['member_phone'] : '');
?>
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="member_id" value="<?php echo $member_id; ?>" />
<input type="hidden" name="member_email" value="<?php echo $member_email; ?>" />
<input type="hidden" name="member_phone" value="<?php echo $member_phone; ?>" />
<input type="hidden" name="attend_state" value="1" />
<input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
<input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
</form>
EDIT attendance processing wants the member_phone as well so add that as a hidden input.
Then just make 2 different processing conditions for your buttons.
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
//Attendance Processing
endif;
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_stop'])):
//Define message
endif;
Might I suggest that you write your “message” a little different as there wasn’t a “Problem” with coding or anything. The user just changed his mind and clicked “No”. A more appropriate message might be “No Changes Were Made”… Just a thought.
I’m curious about the
member_id part.
So the
member_id is actually an array of a search result that is selected from a search box. So if I put
$_POST['member_id] the record I’m adding might be something like:
12345 - SMITH, JOHN A | (01-14) | 123 Exmaple St. City, State ZIP
So if I do
$_POST['member_id'] that is what will come out. The member id itself is this:
12345
So
$_POST['member_id'] is actually split in an array and the following code produces the correct result that I need.
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
How can I be sure I am only grabbing the member id number when I use the code you mentioned above?
Also, email and phone aren’t required in the code. Does that make a difference as to what you wrote? I don’t think it does, but I just want to be sure.
Sorry for late reply.
My bad, I thought we were passing info from the main attendance form, which looked pretty straight forward.
I agree you shouldn’t need any other value passed but the member_id so I would pull that out and pass it to the modal form. Something like this.
<?php
$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? explode("-", $_POST['member_id']) : '');
$member_id = (!empty($member_id) ? trim(reset($member_id)) : '');
?>
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="member_id" value="<?php echo $member_id; ?>" />
<input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
<input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
</form>
I managed to get this far:
<?php
$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? explode("-", $_POST['member_id']) : '');
$member_id = (!empty($member_id) ? trim(reset($member_id)) : '');
$member_email = (!empty($_POST['member_email']) ? $_POST['member_email'] : '');
$member_phone = (!empty($_POST['member_phone']) ? $_POST['member_phone'] : '');
$present = (!empty($_POST['present']) ? $_POST['present'] : '');
$attend_state = (!empty($_POST['attend_state']) ? $_POST['attend_state'] : '');
?>
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="member_id" value="<?php echo $member_id; ?>" />
<input type="hidden" name="member_email" value="<?php echo $member_email; ?>" />
<input type="hidden" name="member_phone" value="<?php echo $member_phone; ?>" />
<input type="hidden" name="present" value="<?php echo $present; ?>" />
<input type="hidden" name="attend_state" value="<?php echo $attend_state; ?>" />
<input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
<input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
</form>
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
$delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
$delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$delQuery->execute();
endif;
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_stop'])):
$msg = "This delegate could not be marked present. Please try again.";
endif;
Now, when I add
stmt->execute(); to the if statement, I am met with this error:
Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[22007]: Invalid datetime format: 1366 Incorrect integer value: ‘’ for column
cabgop_db.
attendance.
attend_state at row 1 in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php:182 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php(182): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php on line 182
Also, if "No: is clicked, no error message appears…
This is kind of why I dislike this logic. There’s a lot of unnecessary stuff when it comes to logic that operate like this. You should stop relying on which button is clicked, but rather pass in a URL that accepts a delete operation. I know you’re kind of far into this already, but what I would do is rewrite the HTML and logic.
Instead of having hidden input fields that are really unnecessary, I would just get the member’s ID from the URL. From there, I would do a
SELECT statement that selects that particular member. Once I do that, I already have information about the user. I don’t need to pass any of that information in since they should have that information provided when they sign up. The only thing you would be asking for is a passcode or something for that specific class session. The other rest of the information would be trivial to retrieve.
So this:
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
// Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
$fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
$fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$fsQuery->execute();
$check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
if($check['num'] > 0) {
$showModal = "true";
} else {
try {
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
$stmt->execute();
header('Location: record_attn.php');
exit();
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
}
}
is wrong?
I am not seeing my reply, which I submitted earlier so I am submitting again.
Hey this is your baby and you are in the driver’s seat. You should know better than anyone how this is being used and under what circumstances things are happening.
If it were me, at the top of the page I would have the members data in an array the moment they are selected or searched for. Then no matter how you need their data you’ve got it. Want to fill out that registration form to edit something, bam you got all their info. Need to change their status or add their information to another table, you’ve got it. I can understand having an autocomplete search input that can search for member ID, first and last or address but I would not pass that search result into an input called member_id. I wouldn’t use that past the initial search of finding the member. After that you should have their data and say “now what do I need to do with it?” If there is a bunch of back and forth between displays where you’re dealing with this member you might consider saving it to session so as long as you are in “Edit Mode” their info is available. When done unset that session.
Often projects will have a list of items, let’s say 1000 items and you realistically can only show for example 50 items so you will use pagination and query just this set of records. But if you built a data array with your query result at the top of the page instead of just echoing in the display section, this data is available no matter how it is needed. To make it accessible, build the array with the id as the primary key for example,
$data[$row[id']] = $row;
For that “list view” you just use foreach to loop through the data and then just call a record by its ID and all data fields are available. For example,
$item = "4578";
$data[$item]['name'];
As long as you are working with this record you’ll pass the ID alone the different forms but data comes from the array.
ANYWAY this is your baby. Information needed and information available will determine what is missing. We were talking about a modal popup with a form and passing required info.or having required info available when processing etc.
I suppose a bigger question is why even this approach?
A simple query change by adding LEFT JOIN to the absent or attendance table (however works for you) would make that information known in the list of members so their attendance status is shown to the user before any button is pressed. There would be this “Mark as Absent”- WHOPS they are already marked as absent.
Again, just a thought. It is better to write a smart program than figure out as many ways to frustrate the use by saying “There was an error” because “I am making the correct choice of canceling my request to mark as absent because they are already marked as absent…” Oh how frustrating that I didn’t remember out of these 100s of records. “But it didn’t tell me!” ---- I’m telling you now error, error!
///
Just now seeing your query error.
If in the modal popup form you have already broken the actual member_id out of the first post with.
$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? explode("-", $_POST['member_id']) : '');
$member_id = (!empty($member_id) ? trim(reset($member_id)) : '');
Then in the popup processing $_POST[‘member_id’] IS the actual member_id instead of the string of data…
The following error appears when I remove this line:
$member_id = (!empty($member_id) ? trim(reset($member_id)) : '');
Notice : Array to string conversion in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php on line 177
Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[22007]: Invalid datetime format: 1366 Incorrect integer value: ‘’ for column
cabgop_db.
attendance.
attend_state at row 1 in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php:182 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php(182): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php on line 182
All I’m trying to do is make a popup box that basically says Hey, I see you have a person here, but I already have this guy marked down as absent. Do you want to convert this record and have me mark them as attended instead? with a Yes or No. I already did this when you showed me how to trigger the modal using JS.
Now I’m looking at PHP. If I click Yes, the entire absence record that already exists needs to be deleted because the data is in another table. At the same time, the information I entered in the attendance form needs to be submitted into a second table to make the correction.
Using PHP, I have already defined the query that needs to be processed:
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email,
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email,
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
The data I need is already stored in these variables because the query is called later when a record goes through without issue unless that person has already been marked present in which case the system will stop and prompt me saying This delegate has already been marked present.
try {
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
$stmt->execute();
header('Location: record_attn.php');
exit();
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
I don’t think I need to identify the query a second time in the modal since that would be too redundant. So I want to call the original query I defined after the check goes through by running
$stmt->execute();. The problem is the query stops when it hits the checkboxes and I’m not sure why.
The other side of the coin is if I click No, the page needs to reload and a message appears saying This person could not be marked present. Please try again.
To set the message, I define the message (or error) variable at the top of the page (or code) like this:
$msg = "";
Then, I create a place in HTML for the error to be shown like this:
<div class="small">
<p style="text-align: left; font-size: 14px;"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; ?></b></p>
</div>
If the code fails, messages (or errors) are automatically generated. This one, for instance, where a duplicate record is entered:
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
If a duplicate record is entered, the page will reload itself and that message shows up in red at the top of the page. I need this exact same thing to happen when I click “No” in my modal. The page should reload first, then the message should appear. But this time, no message shows up?
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_stop'])):
$msg = "This delegate could not be marked present. Please try again.";
endif;
You are right. This program is my baby and I know exactly what I need to code in order to make it work. What I struggle with is how to code it.
You need both these lines otherwise you are passing an array as the value.
Okay, but that doesn’t explain this:
Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[22007]: Invalid datetime format: 1366 Incorrect integer value: ‘’ for column
cabgop_db .
attendance .
attend_state at row 1 in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php:182 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php(182): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php on line 182
Please test what is being posted before attempting to shove it into your database. Make sure are values are as expected.
echo "<pre>";
print_r($_POST);
echo "</pre>";
Are you saying one of these inputs , e.g.
$_POST["attend_state"] is a checkbox?
If a checkbox is not checked then it won’t be present in the POST array. This will cause a query error as $_POST[“attend_state”] is not found.
Be sure to check values before processing.
RE: $msg double check button name compared to coding. Make sure this code is accessible i.e. Not inside some other condition and the variable $msg is not being overwritten elsewhere in the code.
You also are talking about using the same btn_save query after clicking btn_convert But this totally different form and values that are in the modal form. The values from btn_save are gone at this point. And so processing for btn_convert is separate and different. And again
$_POST["member_id"] is the member id in the modal.
I wanted to also note I have NOT seen any DB table field in queries indicating the Event this member is attending. Maybe selecting the convention or event is step that is done before attending members are listed. Just be sure that goes along with all records for this event.
Here is the output from the array:
Array
(
[member_id] => 32096
[member_email] =>
[member_phone] =>
[present] => 1
[attend_state] =>
[btn_convert] => Yes
)
If I include an email or a phone number, it comes out like this:
Array
(
[member_id] => 32096
[member_email] => dm1@example.com
[member_phone] => (123) 456-7890
[present] => 1
[attend_state] =>
[btn_convert] => Yes
)
The only checkbox that must be checked is
present.
attend_state is optional.
So I need to redefine the query in this if statement?
Kind of. The way you’re going about it is what’s making you struggle a bit. So, the reason why you would want to use try-catch blocks are to prevent systematic errors. This would be things like a database crashing for random reasons. You don’t really want to be carrying around that kind of connection so you would catch that error and display back some generic message, obviously not the actual error for obvious security reasons.
Now, what you’re trying to do is use try-catch blocks in place of your logical errors. You really shouldn’t be doing that. So I would use if statements instead since this is a logical problem and not a systematic problem.
Then there’s the inconsistency of running a redirect or a
$msg variable. I know this isn’t you, I’ve seen this a lot with a lot of other people. So to me, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to have a
$msg variable at all. What I would do is in place of that, I would set a session variable instead. And inside that session variable, I would put a Boolean value to it. Once I do that, in my HTML code, I would use PHP to check if that variable exists and if it equals to say 1. If it does, then write in a generic error message or the error message you’re trying to use. After that, I would unset the session variable. This emulates the whole user experience of “what would happen if I refreshed the page without submitting data”. It would just remove the error message you could say.
Say in code, it’d look something like
if($_SEVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST') {
// Do your query
...
if($stmt->rowCount() > 0) {
$_SESSION['attendance_success'] = 1;
} else {
$_SESSION['attendance_error'] = 1;
}
// this URL should match the destination you want. If the success page is different from the error page, then I would move this redirect statement into the proper if statements above.
header('Location: URL_HERE');
} else {
// put your HTML or View here
...
// unset the variables here
if(isset($_SESSION['attendance_success'])) unset($_SESSION['attendance_success']);
if(isset($_SESSION['attendance_error'])) unset($_SESSION['attendance_error']);
}
Then in my HTML code, I would just do
if(isset($_SESSION['attendance_success'])) {
print 'You have successfully submitted your attendance!';
} elseif(isset($_SESSION['attendance_error')) {
print 'There was an error processing your attendance, please resubmit your information again.';
}
Something along those lines. Please don’t this exact code, but just the idea of it. It’s untested and just an idea for you to rethink about. This makes things much easier instead of having random variables sitting there for no reason.
Okay, so what would be the condition in the if statement if I remove the try/catch?
if (condition?) {
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
$stmt->execute();
header('Location: record_attn.php');
exit();
} else {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
So simply just modify this:
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
to this:
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$_SESSION['attendance_success'] = 1;
}
and then this:
<div class="small">
<p style="text-align: left; font-size: 14px;"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; ?></b></p>
</div>
to this:
<div class="small">
<?php
// list all messages here
?>
</div>
Your question to me was about processing and doing more queries…
You have 3 submit buttons and so each should be handled in their own way.
How you define a message is a matter of taste but I generally would only use session if processing is done on a separate page. In MHO, defining messages as numbers can be a headache as more and more messages are added.
Also, thus far there has been no checks on POST in your processing code. At the very least all required fields should be checked for expected value, e.g.
if(empty($_POST['member_email'])):
$msg = "Email is a required field.";
endif;
if(filter_var($_POST['member_email'], FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)):
$msg = "Email is not valid.";
endif;
//etc.
Then it’s only after this you query for absence and or attendance and process accordingly.
This could be done my checking if their is no message, e.g.
if(empty($msg)):
//Continue processing
endif;
I mentioned as well about the try catch and so you would want to query to see if there is an attendance record for this event and so it would be based on the result of the query that you process a new.attendance record or define a message. (much like you are checking for absence.)
You’re getting close. Your
if statement should go after executing the prepared statement. Then you check to make sure it actually was inserted. If it isn’t, then that’s where you would let the user know that their attendance couldn’t be processed. Really, what most people would do is let the prepared statement run its course. Once it does, check to make sure the results didn’t return some sort of error code. If it does, you can determine what the cause is. That means you can have multiple if statements to let the user know. For instance, if there’s already a duplicate, you can check for the error code specific to being duplicates. Then let the user know they’ve already been marked present.
No. You’re still using the
catch block which you’re missing the whole point. Like I said earlier, normally, you would only use try-catch blocks for systematic problems. Not logical problems. What you’re trying to achieve is a logical problem. Logical meaning “is this person already present, if so do something”. A systematic problem like I’ve said before is when something breaks and you’re not in control of the system. For example, a database crash. It might not be your fault that the database crashes, it could be a connection problem between the database server and the internet. That’s a systematic problem and therefore, it’s appropriate to use try-catch blocks for this. You really don’t want bad database connections being passed around because say you’re doing what you’re doing now. You’re trying to select an attendance and for some reason, the database connection comes back as
NULL or undefined. Well, that’s not really your fault. Like I said before, it could be a poor connection between the database server and the internet. My point here is, since the database returns
NULL or an undefined connection, once you try to run a query, your query will fail. That’s when it’s appropriate to use try-catch blocks. Never use try-catch blocks as a replacement for if statements. That’s bad coding practice.
Yeah, that’s getting close to it. You still would use HTML elements though in your messages. So something like this.
<div class="small">
<?php
// list all messages here
if(isset($_SESSION['attendance_success']) && $_SESSION['attedance_success'] == 1) {
?>
<p style="text-align: left; font-size: 14px;"><b class="text-success">You have successfully submitted your attendance!</b></p>
<?php
} elseif(isset($_SESSION['attendance_error']) && $_SESSION['attendance_error'] == 1) {
?>
<p style="text-align: left; font-size: 14px;"><b class="text-danger">There was an error processing your attendance, please resubmit your information again.</b></p>
<?php
}
?>
</div>
It’s really up to you how you want to implement something like this. You don’t necessarily have to put a crap ton of HTML in those if statements. You could put just the words in them and then the HTML elements outside the if statements. It’s really up to you.