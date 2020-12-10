Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

I have a form to mark attendance of people for a convention. The problem is I need to summon this modal:

<div class="modal fade" id="checkModal" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true" data-backdrop="static"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-lg modal-dialog-scrollable" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Import Troubleshooting</h5> <button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>An absence record already exists for this delegate. Do you want to convert this record?</p> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">No</button> <a class="btn btn-danger" href="convert.php">Yes</a> </div> </div> </div> </div>

within this IF statement in PHP:

if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { // Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table $fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id"); $fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id); $id = $_POST["member_id"]; $ary = explode("-", $id); $member_id = $ary[0]; $fsQuery->execute(); $check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); if($check['num'] > 0) { // CALL MODAL HERE

I can’t figure this out and it is driving me crazy. What do I do?