Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

Hey this is your baby and you are in the driver’s seat. You should know better than anyone how this is being used and under what circumstances things are happening.

If it were me, at the top of the page I would have the members data in an array the moment they are selected or searched for. Then no matter how you need their data you’ve got it. Want to fill out that registration form to edit something, bam you got all their info. Need to change their status or add their information to another table, you’ve got it. I can understand having an autocomplete search input that can search for member ID, first and last or address but I would not pass that search result into an input called member_id. I wouldn’t use that past the initial search of finding the member. After that you should have their data and say “now what do I need to do with it?” If there is a bunch of back and forth between displays where you’re dealing with this member you might consider saving it to session so as long as you are in “Edit Mode” their info is available. When done unset that session.

Often projects will have a list of items, let’s say 1000 items and you realistically can only show for example 50 items so you will use pagination and query just this set of records. But if you built a data array with your query result at the top of the page instead of just echoing in the display section, this data is available no matter how it is needed. To make it accessible, build the array with the id as the primary key for example,

$data[$row[id']] = $row;

For that “list view” you just use foreach to loop through the data and then just call a record by its ID and all data fields are available. For example,

$item = "4578"; $data[$item]['name'];

As long as you are working with this record you’ll pass the ID alone the different forms but data comes from the array.

ANYWAY this is your baby. Information needed and information available will determine what is missing. We were talking about a modal popup with a form and passing required info.or having required info available when processing etc.

I suppose a bigger question is why even this approach?

A simple query change by adding LEFT JOIN to the absent or attendance table (however works for you) would make that information known in the list of members so their attendance status is shown to the user before any button is pressed. There would be this “Mark as Absent”- WHOPS they are already marked as absent.

Again, just a thought. It is better to write a smart program than figure out as many ways to frustrate the use by saying “There was an error” because “I am making the correct choice of canceling my request to mark as absent because they are already marked as absent…” Oh how frustrating that I didn’t remember out of these 100s of records. “But it didn’t tell me!” ---- I’m telling you now error, error!

///

Just now seeing your query error.

If in the modal popup form you have already broken the actual member_id out of the first post with.

$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? explode("-", $_POST['member_id']) : ''); $member_id = (!empty($member_id) ? trim(reset($member_id)) : '');

Then in the popup processing $_POST[‘member_id’] IS the actual member_id instead of the string of data…