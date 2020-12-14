Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

So here is the full PHP code (this does not include the modal code in the footer):

include('nav/head.php'); $msg = ""; // Prepare SQL Statement $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)"); $stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id); $stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email); $stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone); $stmt->bindParam(':present', $present); $stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state); // insert a row and add new record if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { // Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table $fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id"); $fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id); $id = $_POST["member_id"]; $ary = explode("-", $id); $member_id = $ary[0]; $fsQuery->execute(); $check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); if($check['num'] > 0) { $showModal = "true"; } else { try { $id = $_POST["member_id"]; $ary = explode("-", $id); $member_id = $ary[0]; $member_email = $_POST["member_email"]; $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"]; $present = $_POST["present"]; $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: record_attn.php'); exit(); } catch(PDOException $e) { $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present"; } } }

So the process is when btn_save is clicked, it checks to see if there is an absence record for that person since in-person attendance will take precedence over an absence. If there isn’t any, it will mark that person present if they haven’t been marked as present already. If it finds one, it will stop and the modal pops up asking if they wish to remove the absent record and mark the person present (what I call “converting” the record).

My question is I need to build a condition where if btn_convert is clicked, it will remove the absence record and add the attendance record whereas if btn_stop is clicked, the $msg populates with “There has been an error processing your request.” and the page reloads.

The previous if statement that I wrote earlier is what I think I need to do, but I can’t figure out why it isn’t working.

The original attendance form looks like this: