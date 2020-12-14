Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

#1

I have a form to mark attendance of people for a convention. The problem is I need to summon this modal:

<div class="modal fade" id="checkModal" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true" data-backdrop="static">
				<div class="modal-dialog modal-lg modal-dialog-scrollable" role="document">
					<div class="modal-content">
						<div class="modal-header">
							<h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Import Troubleshooting</h5>
							<button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
								<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
							</button>
						</div>
						<div class="modal-body">
							<p>An absence record already exists for this delegate. Do you want to convert this record?</p>
						</div>
						<div class="modal-footer">
              <button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">No</button>
              <a class="btn btn-danger" href="convert.php">Yes</a>
						</div>
					</div>
				</div>
			</div>

within this IF statement in PHP:

if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
  // Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
  $fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $fsQuery->execute();
  $check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

  if($check['num'] > 0) {
    // CALL MODAL HERE

I can’t figure this out and it is driving me crazy. What do I do?

#2

It can be called with jquery by simply echoing some js after jquery is called to the page. I tend to do all form processing before page is rendered to the browser. In general I also would have jquery at the bottom of the page. So in my case I would set a unique variable based on your processing conditions, e.g.

if($check['num'] > 0) {
	$showModal = "true";		 
}

Then at the bottom of the page after jquery is called add a php IF condition to echo the js.

<script src="assets/js/jquery.js"></script>
<?php			
	if(!empty($showModal)) {
		// CALL MODAL HERE
		echo '<script type="text/javascript">
			$(document).ready(function(){
				$("#checkModal").modal("show");
			});
		</script>';
	} 
?>
#3

This worked! Thank you very much!

Another question I just thought of. I have two buttons in the modal since it is gonna be used as a confirm modal. So if someone clicks Yes, I need to run another action whereas if they click no, an error appears.

Can I run this through a standard PHP query or do I need to run this through JS?

#4

The modal should have its own <form> tag to call an action and so like you did the first form check which buttons are being passed by the form and process accordingly. i.e. “new action” or “show error”

#5

I modified the modal footer to show the following:

<div class="modal-footer">
     <input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
     <input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-danger" value="Yes">
</div>

Now I need to add the condition where if Yes is clicked, the action needs to take place and when No is clicked, an error appears.

I’ve tried this, but it didn’t work:

if(isset($_POST['btn_convert'])) { // if "Yes" is clicked...
      $delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
      $delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $delQuery->execute();
      $stmt->execute();
    } elseif(isset($_POST['btn_stop'])) { // if "No" is clicked...
      $msg = "There has been an error processing your request.";
  }

Basically, what I’m trying to do is: if Yes is clicked, I need to move a record from one table in my database to another (this may or may not be coded right in my if statement…). If No is clicked, the page reloads and an error shows up saying “There has been an error processing your request.”

if($check['num'] > 0) {
    $showModal = "true";
// if statement here
  }

Can I process this on the same page as the modal or do I need to make a new page?

#6

It is a little unclear how this is being used as you say you are marking attendance for many people. Is the modal part of a larger form? In a loop? Stand alone?
I am not seeing form tags i.e. <form action="" method="post"></form> or see how the member_id is being passed. The form action can point to the same page no problem but I would do it above any output to the browser. If each record is passing the member_id when you click 'btn_save' then you need to pass any needed values, .e.g. member_id to hidden inputs in your modal so the modal itself is its own form with stop - convert buttons.
I am not saying to nest form tags if you are building this in some loop of records within a larger form. In fact if you are building the modal within a loop then that’s going to be a problem as each would have the same button name. The modal should be a stand alone that has values passed to it and opened.

#7

So here is the full PHP code (this does not include the modal code in the footer):

include('nav/head.php');

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
  // Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
  $fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $fsQuery->execute();
  $check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

  if($check['num'] > 0) {
    $showModal = "true";
  } else {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
        $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
      }
    }
  }

So the process is when btn_save is clicked, it checks to see if there is an absence record for that person since in-person attendance will take precedence over an absence. If there isn’t any, it will mark that person present if they haven’t been marked as present already. If it finds one, it will stop and the modal pops up asking if they wish to remove the absent record and mark the person present (what I call “converting” the record).

My question is I need to build a condition where if btn_convert is clicked, it will remove the absence record and add the attendance record whereas if btn_stop is clicked, the $msg populates with “There has been an error processing your request.” and the page reloads.

The previous if statement that I wrote earlier is what I think I need to do, but I can’t figure out why it isn’t working.

The original attendance form looks like this:

<form action="record_attn.php" method="post" id="record">
		<div class="form-group search-box">
			<label for="member_id">Member Search</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="Enter Member's Last Name" maxlength="" autocomplete="off" autofocus="autofocus" required />
			<div class="result"></div>
		</div>
		<!--<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_id">Member ID</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/>
		</div>-->
    <div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label>
			<input type="email" class="form-control" id="member_email" name="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
			<input type="tel" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="(123) 456-7890" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" onkeyup="maskPhoneNo();" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="present">Attended &nbsp</label>
			<input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="attend_state">Plan to Attend State Convention? &nbsp</label>
      <input type="hidden" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="0" autocomplete="off" checked/>
      <input type="checkbox" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" checked/>
		</div>
			<input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save and Add New">
			<!--<input type="submit" name="btn_close" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close">-->
      <a class="btn btn-danger" href="index.php">Return Home</a>
	</form>
#8

So the modal needs its own form tags and hidden inputs to hold member_id and other needed values from the first form or processing information from the query you did.

#9

This is what adds the record and marks it present. So I need to add this query to the modal?

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, 
present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, 
:attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

<div class="modal-body">
       <p>An absence record already exists for this delegate. Do you want to convert this record?</p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
      <form action="" method="post">
          <input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
           <input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
      </form>

How would you use a hidden input and keep its value? Something like this?

<input type="email" 
class="form-control" 
id="member_email" 
name="member_email" 
placeholder="" 
maxlength="255" 
value="<?php $_POST['member_email']; ?>" 
autocomplete="off" />
#10

Sure add all the values needed into hidden inputs. Note you don’t need class attributes etc on these hidden inputs. I wouldn’t use $_POST directly as that is not always present. Set a condition variable that you can echo as the value. Something like this.

<?php
$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? $_POST['member_id'] : '');
$member_email = (!empty($_POST['member_email']) ? $_POST['member_email'] : '');
$member_phone = (!empty($_POST['member_phone']) ? $_POST['member_phone'] : '');
?>						
<form action="" method="post">
	<input type="hidden" name="member_id" value="<?php echo $member_id; ?>" />
	<input type="hidden" name="member_email" value="<?php echo $member_email; ?>" />
	<input type="hidden" name="member_phone" value="<?php echo $member_phone; ?>" />
	<input type="hidden" name="attend_state" value="1" />
	<input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
	<input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
</form>

EDIT attendance processing wants the member_phone as well so add that as a hidden input.
Then just make 2 different processing conditions for your buttons.

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
	//Attendance Processing
endif; 
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_stop'])): 
	//Define message
endif;

Might I suggest that you write your “message” a little different as there wasn’t a “Problem” with coding or anything. The user just changed his mind and clicked “No”. A more appropriate message might be “No Changes Were Made”… Just a thought.

#11

I’m curious about the member_id part.

So the member_id is actually an array of a search result that is selected from a search box. So if I put $_POST['member_id] the record I’m adding might be something like:

12345 - SMITH, JOHN A | (01-14) | 123 Exmaple St. City, State ZIP

So if I do $_POST['member_id'] that is what will come out. The member id itself is this:

12345

So $_POST['member_id'] is actually split in an array and the following code produces the correct result that I need.

$id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];

How can I be sure I am only grabbing the member id number when I use the code you mentioned above?

Also, email and phone aren’t required in the code. Does that make a difference as to what you wrote? I don’t think it does, but I just want to be sure.

#12

Sorry for late reply.
My bad, I thought we were passing info from the main attendance form, which looked pretty straight forward.
I agree you shouldn’t need any other value passed but the member_id so I would pull that out and pass it to the modal form. Something like this.

<?php														 
$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? explode("-", $_POST['member_id']) : '');
$member_id = (!empty($member_id) ? trim(reset($member_id)) : '');
?>						
<form action="" method="post">
	<input type="hidden" name="member_id" value="<?php echo $member_id; ?>" />
	<input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
	<input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
</form>
#13

That’s what I’m thinking, but wouldn’t I need to keep the email and phone if they happen to include that data when filling out the form?

Wouldn’t this be correct?

<?php														 
$member_id = (!empty($_POST['member_id']) ? explode("-", $_POST['member_id']) : '');
$member_id = (!empty($member_id) ? trim(reset($member_id)) : '');
$member_email = (!empty($_POST['member_email']) ? $_POST['member_email'] : '');
$member_phone = (!empty($_POST['member_phone']) ? $_POST['member_phone'] : '');
$attend_state = (!empty($_POST['attend_state']) ? $_POST['attend_state'] : '');
?>						
<form action="" method="post">
	<input type="hidden" name="member_id" value="<?php echo $member_id; ?>" />
    <input type="hidden" name="member_email" value="<?php echo $member_email; ?>" />
	<input type="hidden" name="member_phone" value="<?php echo $member_phone; ?>" />
	<input type="hidden" name="present" value="1" />
    <input type="hidden" name="attend_state" value="<?php echo $attend_state; ?>" />
	<input type="submit" name="btn_stop" class="btn btn-secondary" value="No">
	<input type="submit" name="btn_convert" class="btn btn-success" value="Yes">
</form>