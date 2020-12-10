Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

PHP
I have a form to mark attendance of people for a convention. The problem is I need to summon this modal:

<div class="modal fade" id="checkModal" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true" data-backdrop="static">
				<div class="modal-dialog modal-lg modal-dialog-scrollable" role="document">
					<div class="modal-content">
						<div class="modal-header">
							<h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Import Troubleshooting</h5>
							<button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
								<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
							</button>
						</div>
						<div class="modal-body">
							<p>An absence record already exists for this delegate. Do you want to convert this record?</p>
						</div>
						<div class="modal-footer">
              <button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">No</button>
              <a class="btn btn-danger" href="convert.php">Yes</a>
						</div>
					</div>
				</div>
			</div>

within this IF statement in PHP:

if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
  // Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
  $fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $fsQuery->execute();
  $check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

  if($check['num'] > 0) {
    // CALL MODAL HERE

I can’t figure this out and it is driving me crazy. What do I do?