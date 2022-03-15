Call back function is hard to understand

JavaScript
#1 
let add = function(a,b){
  return a + b
}

let multiply = function(a,b){
    return a * b


}


let calculate = function(num1, num2, call){

     call(num1, num2)


}


console.log(calculate(4, 2, add))

says undefined, why

#2

The calculate function doesn’t return anything, so JavaScript defaults to using undefined.

Return the call, and you will get a result.

#3

I thought callback functions don’t need return or is this even one?

#4

All functions return a value. That value is undefined unless you use the return keyword to return something more intentional.

It’s only arrow-notation that is an exception as that has an implicit return of the last expression evaluated. Everything else needs to use the return keyword to return anything other than undefined.

2 Likes
#5

Nope. A callback function is a function passed into another function as an argument. In your case add is being used as callback function. And probably multiply, too, but not in the sample you provided.

If you like more modern JavaScript syntax you can write:

const add = (a, b) => a + b;
const multiply = (a, b) => a * b;
const calculate = (num1, num2, call) => call(num1, num2);
console.log(calculate(4, 2, add));

But at some point that gets hard to read, so I’d probably stick to using function.

Also, use const to declare things that you won’t reassign and let for things that you will reassign.

#6

That’s a good point. The let keyword acts as a warning that the variable is planned to be reassigned at some later stage. When there is no plan to reassign the variable and you use let, it becomes an annoying distraction looking for where the variable gets reassigned, only to find that it hasn’t.

The const keyword is the reliable default when it comes to assigning variables. The aim is to always use const for consistency and reliability. That way uses of let are few and far between, and tend to only be reserved for rare and well-known situations.