Call back function is hard to understand

let add = function(a,b){
return a + b
}
let multiply = function(a,b){
return a * b
}
let calculate = function(num1, num2, call){
call(num1, num2)
}
console.log(calculate(4, 2, add))
says undefined, why
The calculate function doesn’t return anything, so JavaScript defaults to using undefined.
Return the call, and you will get a result.
I thought callback functions don’t need return or is this even one?
All functions return a value. That value is undefined unless you use the return keyword to return something more intentional.
It’s only arrow-notation that is an exception as that has an implicit return of the last expression evaluated. Everything else needs to use the return keyword to return anything other than undefined.