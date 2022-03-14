Call back function is hard to understand

JavaScript
#1 
let add = function(a,b){
  return a + b
}

let multiply = function(a,b){
    return a * b


}


let calculate = function(num1, num2, call){

     call(num1, num2)


}


console.log(calculate(4, 2, add))

says undefined, why

#2

The calculate function doesn’t return anything, so JavaScript defaults to using undefined.

Return the call, and you will get a result.

#3

I thought callback functions don’t need return or is this even one?

#4

All functions return a value. That value is undefined unless you use the return keyword to return something more intentional.

It’s only arrow-notation that is an exception as that has an implicit return of the last expression evaluated. Everything else needs to use the return keyword to return anything other than undefined.

1 Like