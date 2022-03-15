Call back function is hard to understand

Growly: Growly: or is this even one?

Nope. A callback function is a function passed into another function as an argument. In your case add is being used as callback function. And probably multiply , too, but not in the sample you provided.

If you like more modern JavaScript syntax you can write:

const add = (a, b) => a + b; const multiply = (a, b) => a * b; const calculate = (num1, num2, call) => call(num1, num2); console.log(calculate(4, 2, add));

But at some point that gets hard to read, so I’d probably stick to using function .