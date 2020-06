Hello,

Let’s says I have an api endpoint at http://localhost:3000/api and I would like to parse that api very time a const is called. Kinda like this

const c = require(“centra”) const getAPI = c(‘localhost:3000/api’).send() // call the const console.log(getAPI);

For some reason this doesn’t seem to work on my local environment. To read the api I’m using a package called centra with node. Any suggestions?

Thanks!