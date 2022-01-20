Calendar advice

Using grid/flex is really easy and it cuts down on lot of the CSS that you will write.
Here’s an example that I did awhile back:
@media screen and (min-width: 27em) {
.calendar-container { display: block; }
.calendar {
display: grid;
width: 100%;
grid-template-columns: repeat(7, minmax($c80px5em * $factor, 1fr)); // $c80px5em
grid-template-rows: $c50px3125em * $factor; // $c50px3125em
grid-auto-rows: $c50px3125em * $factor;
overflow: auto;
&-container {
margin-left: 1.250em;
overflow: hidden;
box-shadow: $box-shadow;
border-radius: $c10px625em * $factor;
background: #fff;
max-width: $c1200px75em * $factor;
}
&-header {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-around;
text-align: center;
padding: $c10px625em * $factor 0;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgb(250, 251, 253) 0%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 100%);
border-bottom: 1px solid rgba(166, 168, 179, 0.12);
h1.output-month {
color: $color-dark-01;
font-size: 1.0em;
font-weight: bold;
}
a {
text-decoration: none;
text-transform: capitalize;
color: $color-dark-01;
font-size: 1.0em;
margin-top: 1.0em;
&:hover, &:active {
color: #4786ff;
}
}
}
}
Sorry I was using Sass, but it still shouldn’t be too hard to understand.