Calendar advice

Hello there,

for my learning, I want to design an HTML for a calendar, which will be fully functional, which CSS tool should I use: TABLE or flex-box?

There will be 7 columns and 5 rows: Not a difficult design. Is it essential to use a table or Flex box could also be a good choice?

flex or grid would probably be the best way to display a calendar.

Table would work and 90% of the calendars out there probably still use them but semantically, a list displayed as flex or grid would work better.

I was thinking about the semantics and my first thought was it should be a table. If you think of the usual month layout, it is a matrix of day columns and week rows.
But you could interpret a month as an ordered list of days. The list would probably be easiest to style.

When viewed in a grid/table form, some months span 6 weeks/rows. For example this month starts with the 1st and 2nd at the weekend. Ten there are 4 full weeks from the 3rd to the 30th. Then the 31st drops onto a 6th week.

So what is your take? Table or Flexbox/Grid?

I think the real question is Table or OL, as these are HTML elements which define semantics. There is an argument for either one.
Then how you style them is a separate question. Eg, you could have a table element styled with flex. I’m not saying definitely do that, just it is a possibility.

Using grid/flex is really easy and it cuts down on lot of the CSS that you will write.

Here’s an example that I did awhile back:

@media screen and (min-width: 27em) {
    .calendar-container { display: block; }
    .calendar {

      display: grid;
      width: 100%;
      grid-template-columns: repeat(7, minmax($c80px5em * $factor, 1fr)); // $c80px5em
      grid-template-rows: $c50px3125em * $factor; // $c50px3125em
      grid-auto-rows: $c50px3125em * $factor;
      overflow: auto;

      &-container {
        margin-left: 1.250em;
        overflow: hidden;
        box-shadow: $box-shadow;
        border-radius: $c10px625em * $factor;
        background: #fff;
        max-width: $c1200px75em * $factor;
      }

      &-header {
        display: flex;
        justify-content: space-around;
        text-align: center;
        padding: $c10px625em * $factor 0;
        background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgb(250, 251, 253) 0%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 100%);
        border-bottom: 1px solid rgba(166, 168, 179, 0.12);

        h1.output-month {
          color: $color-dark-01;
          font-size: 1.0em;
          font-weight: bold;
        }

        a {
          text-decoration: none;
          text-transform: capitalize;
          color: $color-dark-01;
          font-size: 1.0em;
          margin-top: 1.0em;

          &:hover, &:active {
            color: #4786ff;
          }

        }
      }
    }

Sorry I was using Sass, but it still shouldn’t be too hard to understand.

Thanks for your time to help in the post, but I have no understanding of GRID. I have started learning it from today, in a couple of days when I will have some knack I will coke back to your post.

I will try something with flexbox later.

I’m with Sam. I think it would be an HTML table.

I found this “hybrid” yesterday. A table formatted as a grid. Anybody used a table formatted as a grid?

https://codepen.io/adam-lynch/pen/XwKWdG