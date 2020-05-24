Calculation function dead end

A very basic implementation using vanilla javascript

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang='en'> <head> <meta charset='UTF-8'> <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'> <title>Wages</title> </head> <style> label, input { display: block; } .form-row { margin-bottom: .5rem; } </style> <body> <form action=''> <div class='form-row'> <label for='hours-worked'>Hours Worked</label> <input id='hours-worked' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hours Worked'> </div> <div class='form-row'> <label for='hourly-rate'>Hourly Rate</label> <input id='hourly-rate' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hourly Rate'> </div> </form> <div class='output'> <label for='base-pay'>Base Pay</label> <input id='base-pay' type='text'> </div> <script> window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) { const hourlyRate = document.getElementById('hourly-rate'); const hoursWorked = document.getElementById('hours-worked'); const basePay = document.getElementById('base-pay'); hourlyRate.addEventListener('keyup', function( event ) { const rate = hourlyRate.value const worked = hoursWorked.value basePay.value = (rate * worked) }) }) </script> </body> </html>

First of all you didn’t have any id tags on your input elements, so this $("#hourly_rate") would come up with nothing.

I will edit this, as I think it would be better to add the eventlistener to the form and let the handler function work out which input triggered the keyup event — hourly-rate or hours-worked.

This way you can track that both boxes have something in it before outputting a basePay total.

Edit: A bit of a re-write and taking on m3g4p0p’s comment on coercion

I have added a couple of simple helper functions getElem and addEvent, and added the eventListener to the form instead.

(function(){ // simple helper function to get an element const getElem = function(selector, root = document) { return root.querySelector(selector) } // simple helper function to add an eventListener to an element const addEvent = function(elem, type, fn) { return elem.addEventListener(type, fn, false) } addEvent(window, 'DOMContentLoaded', function(event) { // Declaring our elements here saves the handler below // having to look through the DOM each keypress const hourlyRate = getElem('#hourly-rate'); const hoursWorked = getElem('#hours-worked'); const basePay = getElem('#base-pay'); // add the eventListener to the parent (Form) // all events fired from inside the form will bubble // up to the Form element (#wages) addEvent(getElem('#wages'), 'keyup', function(event){ /* event.target will be the element inside the form that triggered the keyup event */ const currElem = event.target const worked = Number(hoursWorked.value) || 0 /* || means or e.g. value or 0 */ const rate = Number(hourlyRate.value) || 0 if (currElem.id === 'hourly-rate' || currElem.id === 'hours-worked') { basePay.value = rate * worked } }) }) }())

It could do with improving, for instance the input should be validated to make sure they are valid numbers.