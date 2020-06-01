Calculation function dead end

Can you please give details about what is supposed to happen instead.
A first run up at this exercise, without formCalc. Re-factoring needed.
Edit: Amended to get the output and input fields dynamically
As Paul has asked what is supposed to happen with commission?
This has turned into a bit of a personal project (by the looks of it). The code needs a good sort out, but this is it for now.
Russell, that is amazing thankyou so so much. I really appreciate the time you have given me here.
I think the form builder was never going to let me learn how to do this properly but more so that every time something changed I would be back picking yourself and Pauls brains.
The commission calculation would be;
Upto 3.5 times wage hourly rate (base pay) so £630 less vat = £525 is base pay
Actual Gross takings £900 less vat = 750
So a % commission would be paid on 750-525 so commission on figure would be £225
I’m confused about the VAT.
Using the sample values that you’ve given before, what I’m seeing on the form is that 40 * 3.75 gives a weekly pay rate of 150. And, that 3.5 (target) times that gives a weekly target of 525.
It seems that VAT is not involved with any of those calculations, so I’m confused about why you’ve introduced the idea of subtracting VAT.
Is it your understanding that some of the figures on the form include VAT, and some don’t include it?
Hi Paul, the target figure was always £630 which included vat but had a hidden calculation to remove it.
The actual gross was the same although that function was just Actual Gross/1,2.
You have alerted me to something I hadn’t considered though which is if a salon is not VAT registered.
Might need to have two calculators one with vat and one without.
Using those sample figures that you presented earlier (40, 3.75, 3.5) in post #24, can you please take me through the needed calculations to get to 630?
Hi Paul, sorry the calculation is 40x3.75 = 150x 3.5 = 525 but the answer in the original calculator showed 630 as the target which was (150x3.5)x1.2.
What do you think that the form should do? Should it ignore VAT as it currently seems to do, or should VAT be included in some of the figures?
I recommend that when changes from without VAT to with VAT occur, that those are explicitly calculated and shown on the form too, similar to when filling out tax forms.
That helps to prevent confusions that have just been demonstrated here.
Thanks Paul, I hadn’t thought of that, its probably a better idea to do it the way you are suggesting.
An update to the code from yesterday. I haven’t included the new calculations yet, but have fixed some issues
I have added a dataset property to each of the inputs now called data-calc. This property corresponds with the function/methods that need to be called on those inputs basePay, netEarnings etc. I previously used the id names for this, but think it’s best to keep that separate.
The output fields I have changed to a mapped array as opposed to an object, that way we can guarantee that the fields are calculated top to bottom in order.
The updateOutputs had an issue where it wasn’t working with the updated figures being generated in the loop, which is now fixed.
It’s in a bit better shape anyway:)
Full code
Thanks Russell I really appreciate the time you have given me.
No worries Scotty, it’s a pretty good exercise:)
I’m sure it could be done more elegantly, I have had fp programming in the back of my mind. If anyone spots any howlers, or major flaws, it would be appreciated.
You will have to look at the calculations Scotty, but I believe everything is in place.
The javascript scripts should be moved to a scripts folder and imported
e.g. something like this
<script src='./scripts/domHelper.js></script>
<script src='./scripts/calculate.js></script>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Payroll</title>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css'>
<style>
input[type=number]::-webkit-inner-spin-button,
input[type=number]::-webkit-outer-spin-button {
-webkit-appearance: none;
margin: 0;
}
.payroll-container{
max-width: 800px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<main class='container'>
<div class='payroll-container row p-3'>
<h4 class='mb-3'>Payroll and Commission Calculator</h4>
<form id='payroll-form' class='payroll-form' name='payroll-form'>
<!-- hours worked -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='hours-worked' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Hours Worked</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='hours-worked' data-calc='hoursWorked' placeholder='0' tabindex='1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- rate per hour and base pay total -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='hourly-rate' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Rate per hour</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' id='hourly-rate' class='form-control' data-calc='hourlyRate' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='2'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='base-pay' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='basePay' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- target multiplier and target total -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='target-multiplier' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Target Multiplier</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' id='target-multiplier' class='form-control' data-calc='targetMulti' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='3'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='target' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='target' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- actual weekly takings and net pay -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='weekly-takings' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Gross Weekly takings</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' id='weekly-takings' class='form-control' data-calc='weeklyTakings' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='4'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='net-earnings' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='netEarnings' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- commission on -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='commission-on' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Commission On</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='commission-on' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='commissionOn' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- commission rate -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='commission-rate' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Commission Rate %</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='commission-rate' data-calc='commissionRate' placeholder='0' tabindex='5'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- commission earned -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='commission-earned' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Commission Earned</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='commission-earned' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='commission' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- wage -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='wage' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Wage</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='wage' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='wage' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- holiday pay accrued -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='holiday-pay' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Holiday Pay Accrued</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='holiday-pay' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='holidayPay' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- pension contribution -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='pension-contribution' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Pension Contribution %</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' id='pension-contribution' class='form-control' data-calc='pensionContrib' placeholder='0' min='0' max='100' tabindex='6'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='pension' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='pension' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- national insurance contribution -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='national-insurance' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>N.I. Contribution</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='national-insurance' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='nationalInsurance' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- total payroll cost -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='total' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Total Payroll Cost</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' id='total' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='total' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- reset -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<button type='button' id='reset'>RESET</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</main>
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/js/bootstrap.min.js'></script>
<!-- DOM Helper Scripts TODO - Move to scripts folder-->
<script>
(function(win, doc){
const isIdSelector = function(id) { return /^#[\w-]+$/.test(id) }
function getElems(selector, root = doc) {
return (isIdSelector(selector))
? root.querySelector(selector)
: root.querySelectorAll(selector)
}
function addEvent(elem, type, fn, capture = false) {
return elem.addEventListener(type, fn, capture)
}
function removeEvent(elem, type, fn, capture = false) {
return elem.removeEventListener(type, fn, capture)
}
win.domHelper = {
getElems,
addEvent,
removeEvent
}
}(window, window.document))
</script>
<!-- Main Script TODO - Move to scripts folder-->
<script>
domHelper.addEvent(document, 'DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const { getElems, addEvent } = domHelper
const toPounds = function (val) {
if (Number.isFinite(val)) return `£${val.toFixed(2)}`
}
const toVal = function (val) {
return (typeof val === 'string') ? Number(val.replace(/[^0-9-.]+/, '')) : Number(val)
}
const percentOf = function (from, percent) {
return percent / 100 * from
}
const positive = function (val) {
return (val > 0) ? val : 0
}
const mapToArray = function (inputs, fn, key = 'calc') {
const fields = Array.from(inputs)
return fields.map(function (field) {
return [field.dataset[key], (typeof fn === 'function') ? fn(field) : field]
})
}
const mapToObject = function (inputs, fn, key = 'calc') {
const fields = Array.from(inputs)
return fields.reduce(function (obj, field) {
obj[field.dataset[key]] = (typeof fn === 'function') ? fn(field) : field
return obj
}, {})
}
const vat = 1.2
const natInsurance = 13.8
// calculations - see corresponding form input data-calc values in HTML
const calculate = {
basePay: function ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) {
return toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate)
},
target: function ({ basePay, targetMulti }) {
return toVal(basePay) * toVal(targetMulti) * vat
},
netEarnings: function ({ weeklyTakings }) {
return toVal(weeklyTakings) / vat
},
commissionOn: function ({ netEarnings, weeklyTakings }) {
return toVal(weeklyTakings) - toVal(netEarnings)
},
commission: function ({ commissionOn, commissionRate }) {
return percentOf(toVal(commissionOn), toVal(commissionRate))
},
wage: function ({ basePay, commission }) {
return toVal(basePay) + toVal(commission)
},
holidayPay: function ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) {
return 12.07 / 100 * toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate)
},
pension: function ({ wage, pensionContrib }) {
return percentOf(toVal(wage), toVal(pensionContrib))
},
nationalInsurance: function ({ wage }) {
return percentOf(toVal(wage), natInsurance)
},
total: function ({ wage, holidayPay, pension, nationalInsurance }) {
return toVal(wage) + toVal(holidayPay) + toVal(pension) + toVal(nationalInsurance)
}
}
const updateOutputs = function (outputs, source) {
const currFields = Object.assign({}, source)
const output = {}
for (const [name, field] of outputs) {
output[name] = (currFields[name] = calculate[name](currFields))
}
return output
}
const renderOutputs = function (outputs, fn, source) {
for (const [name, field] of outputs) {
field.value = fn(name, field, source)
}
}
const form = getElems('#payroll-form')
const allFields = getElems('input', form)
const outputFields = mapToArray(getElems('.form-output', form))
const formUpdate = function (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (elem.nodeName && elem.nodeName === 'INPUT') {
const updatedFigures = updateOutputs(outputFields, mapToObject(
allFields, function (field) { return field.value })
)
renderOutputs(outputFields, function (name, field, updatedFigures) {
return toPounds(updatedFigures[name])
}, updatedFigures)
}
}
const formReset = function (event) {
renderOutputs(mapToArray(allFields), function (name, field) {
return field.classList.contains('form-output') ? toPounds(0) : ''
})
}
addEvent(form, 'keyup', formUpdate)
addEvent(getElems('#reset', form), 'click', formReset)
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
Good luck!
That is amazing, thank you so so much.
Just seen your pm Scotty
There’s a term in programming apparently called ‘good enough’. It doesn’t mean sloppy, but refers to knowing when to call a program done, a bit like when working on an artwork.
I may need to learn from that, but have been doing a bit of refactoring of the code. Whether it is an improvement, I am not entirely sure.
Note this new code, does make use of Javascript’s more modern features, so would need to be babel (transpiled) for internet explorer
I envisage something like this
<script src='ieCalculate.js' nomodule>
<script src='calculate.js' type='module'>
domHelper update, I have added just a couple new methods for checking a className and nodeName
(function(win, doc){
const isIdSelector = function(id) { return /^#[\w-]+$/.test(id) }
function getElems(selector, root = doc) {
return (isIdSelector(selector))
? root.querySelector(selector)
: root.querySelectorAll(selector)
}
function addEvent(elem, type, fn, capture = false) {
return elem.addEventListener(type, fn, capture)
}
function removeEvent(elem, type, fn, capture = false) {
return elem.removeEventListener(type, fn, capture)
}
function hasClass(elem, className) {
return elem.classList.contains(className)
}
function hasNodeName(elem, name) {
return elem.nodeName && elem.nodeName === name.toUpperCase()
}
win.domHelper = {
getElems,
addEvent,
removeEvent,
hasNodeName,
hasClass
}
}(window, window.document))
I have bundled a few of the helper functions from calculate into their own module
/* Bundled general helper scripts into calculatorHelpers */
(function(win){
/* mapping methods */
const fromPair = ([key, value]) => ({[key]: value})
// Array map from array like object
const mapToArray = (obj, fn) => [...obj].map((prop, i, arr) => fn(prop, i, arr))
/**
* map key, value properties from array like object to a hash table
* essentially a fromEntries script
* @param {nodeList} obj
* @param {function} fn expects callback to return a [key, value] pair
* @return {object}
*/
const mapToObject = (obj, fn) => {
return [...obj].reduce((obj, prop, i, arr) => Object.assign(obj, fromPair(fn(prop, i, arr)) ), {})
}
/* type checking */
const types = 'String,Function,Array,Object'
const typesMap = mapToObject( types.split(','), prop => [prop.toLowerCase(), new RegExp(`\\[object ${prop}\\]`)] )
const isType = (obj, type) => (types[type]) && typesMap[type].test({}.toString.call(obj)) || null
win.calculatorHelpers = { mapToArray, mapToObject, isType }
}(window))
and the updated calculate script
/* Main Calculator script */
domHelper.addEvent(document, 'DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const { getElems, addEvent, hasNodeName, hasClass } = domHelper
const { mapToArray, mapToObject, isType } = calculatorHelpers
/* Main calculation Methods */
const toVal = amount => Number(isType(amount, 'string') ? amount.replace(/[^0-9-.]+/, '') : amount)
const percentOf = (percent, from) => percent / 100 * from
// curry methods
const toFixed = places => amount => Number(amount.toFixed(places))
const toCurrency = (currency, places = 2) => (amount) => Number.isFinite(amount) && `${currency}${amount.toFixed(places)}`
const percentageOf = percent => from => percentOf(percent, from)
const addPercentage = percent => amount => amount * (1 + percent / 100)
const subtractPercentage = percent => amount => amount / (1 + percent / 100)
const addUp = amounts => amounts.reduce((x, y) => ((x * 100) + (y * 100)) / 100)
// percentage methods
const addVat = addPercentage(20)
const vatOff = subtractPercentage(20)
const natInsurance = percentageOf(13.8)
const holidayPay = percentageOf(12.07)
/* Calculations hash table - see corresponding form input data-calc values in HTML */
const calculate = {
basePay ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) {
return toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate)
},
target ({ basePay, targetMulti }) {
return addVat(toVal(basePay) * toVal(targetMulti))
},
netEarnings ({ weeklyTakings }) {
return vatOff(toVal(weeklyTakings))
},
commissionOn ({ netEarnings, weeklyTakings }) {
return toVal(weeklyTakings) - toVal(netEarnings)
},
commission ({ commissionOn, commissionRate }) {
return percentOf(toVal(commissionOn), toVal(commissionRate))
},
wage ({ basePay, commission }) {
return toVal(basePay) + toVal(commission)
},
holidayPay ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) {
return holidayPay(toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate))
},
pension ({ wage, pensionContrib }) {
return percentOf(toVal(wage), toVal(pensionContrib))
},
nationalInsurance ({ wage }) {
return natInsurance(wage)
},
total ({ wage, holidayPay, pension, nationalInsurance }) {
return addUp([wage, holidayPay, pension, nationalInsurance])
}
}
/* Methods for updating and outputting new figures */
const updateOutputs = function (outputs, source) {
// cloneSrc used as temporary store for newly calculated figures.
const cloneSrc = Object.assign({}, source)
const twoDecPlaces = toFixed(2)
return Object.assign({}, ...outputs.map(
([name]) => ({[name]: (cloneSrc[name] = twoDecPlaces(calculate[name](cloneSrc)))})
))
}
const renderOutputs = function (outputs, fn, updatedFigures = {}) {
outputs.forEach(([name, field]) => field.value = fn(field, updatedFigures[name]))
}
/* Initialisation and setup of event handlers */
const toPounds = toCurrency('£')
const form = getElems('#payroll-form')
const allFields = getElems('input', form)
const outputFields = mapToArray(getElems('.form-output', form), field => [field.dataset.calc, field])
const formUpdate = function (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (hasNodeName(elem, 'input')) {
const mappedFields = mapToObject(allFields, field => [field.dataset.calc, field.value])
const updatedFigures = updateOutputs(outputFields, mappedFields)
renderOutputs(outputFields, (field, value) => toPounds(value), updatedFigures)
}
}
const formReset = function (event) {
const mappedFields = mapToArray(allFields, field => [field.dataset.calc, field])
renderOutputs(mappedFields, field => hasClass(field, 'form-output') ? toPounds(0) : ''
)
}
addEvent(form, 'keyup', formUpdate)
addEvent(getElems('#reset', form), 'click', formReset)
})
I have made use of a bit more functional coding, but as I say I don’t know if this is an improvement. It may well be a bit naive and over-engineered.
I will have a look at your pm, but albeit a great learning exercise this has now gone beyond help and into work. I hope you understand:)
Absolutely amazing Russell, thankyou. One little thing will I need to change is that when you subtract vat it’s minus 16.676%. (Yep everyone gets conned when it’s vat free as they think it’s 20% off)
Looking at the above section from the latest code, you can change vatOff to
const vatOff = subtractPercentage(16.676)
You can also make your own custom percentages e.g.
const add50Percent = addPercentage(50)
then call that with
add50Percent(/*sum to do here*/)
So I can make those const be anything like below?
const week = 4.345
const day = 13.8
const hour = 13.8
const minute = 60