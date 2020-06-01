Calculation function dead end

Just seen your pm Scotty

There’s a term in programming apparently called ‘good enough’. It doesn’t mean sloppy, but refers to knowing when to call a program done, a bit like when working on an artwork.

I may need to learn from that, but have been doing a bit of refactoring of the code. Whether it is an improvement, I am not entirely sure.

Note this new code, does make use of Javascript’s more modern features, so would need to be babel (transpiled) for internet explorer

I envisage something like this

<script src='ieCalculate.js' nomodule> <script src='calculate.js' type='module'>

domHelper update, I have added just a couple new methods for checking a className and nodeName

(function(win, doc){ const isIdSelector = function(id) { return /^#[\w-]+$/.test(id) } function getElems(selector, root = doc) { return (isIdSelector(selector)) ? root.querySelector(selector) : root.querySelectorAll(selector) } function addEvent(elem, type, fn, capture = false) { return elem.addEventListener(type, fn, capture) } function removeEvent(elem, type, fn, capture = false) { return elem.removeEventListener(type, fn, capture) } function hasClass(elem, className) { return elem.classList.contains(className) } function hasNodeName(elem, name) { return elem.nodeName && elem.nodeName === name.toUpperCase() } win.domHelper = { getElems, addEvent, removeEvent, hasNodeName, hasClass } }(window, window.document))

I have bundled a few of the helper functions from calculate into their own module

/* Bundled general helper scripts into calculatorHelpers */ (function(win){ /* mapping methods */ const fromPair = ([key, value]) => ({[key]: value}) // Array map from array like object const mapToArray = (obj, fn) => [...obj].map((prop, i, arr) => fn(prop, i, arr)) /** * map key, value properties from array like object to a hash table * essentially a fromEntries script * @param {nodeList} obj * @param {function} fn expects callback to return a [key, value] pair * @return {object} */ const mapToObject = (obj, fn) => { return [...obj].reduce((obj, prop, i, arr) => Object.assign(obj, fromPair(fn(prop, i, arr)) ), {}) } /* type checking */ const types = 'String,Function,Array,Object' const typesMap = mapToObject( types.split(','), prop => [prop.toLowerCase(), new RegExp(`\\[object ${prop}\\]`)] ) const isType = (obj, type) => (types[type]) && typesMap[type].test({}.toString.call(obj)) || null win.calculatorHelpers = { mapToArray, mapToObject, isType } }(window))

and the updated calculate script

/* Main Calculator script */ domHelper.addEvent(document, 'DOMContentLoaded', function () { const { getElems, addEvent, hasNodeName, hasClass } = domHelper const { mapToArray, mapToObject, isType } = calculatorHelpers /* Main calculation Methods */ const toVal = amount => Number(isType(amount, 'string') ? amount.replace(/[^0-9-.]+/, '') : amount) const percentOf = (percent, from) => percent / 100 * from // curry methods const toFixed = places => amount => Number(amount.toFixed(places)) const toCurrency = (currency, places = 2) => (amount) => Number.isFinite(amount) && `${currency}${amount.toFixed(places)}` const percentageOf = percent => from => percentOf(percent, from) const addPercentage = percent => amount => amount * (1 + percent / 100) const subtractPercentage = percent => amount => amount / (1 + percent / 100) const addUp = amounts => amounts.reduce((x, y) => ((x * 100) + (y * 100)) / 100) // percentage methods const addVat = addPercentage(20) const vatOff = subtractPercentage(20) const natInsurance = percentageOf(13.8) const holidayPay = percentageOf(12.07) /* Calculations hash table - see corresponding form input data-calc values in HTML */ const calculate = { basePay ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) { return toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate) }, target ({ basePay, targetMulti }) { return addVat(toVal(basePay) * toVal(targetMulti)) }, netEarnings ({ weeklyTakings }) { return vatOff(toVal(weeklyTakings)) }, commissionOn ({ netEarnings, weeklyTakings }) { return toVal(weeklyTakings) - toVal(netEarnings) }, commission ({ commissionOn, commissionRate }) { return percentOf(toVal(commissionOn), toVal(commissionRate)) }, wage ({ basePay, commission }) { return toVal(basePay) + toVal(commission) }, holidayPay ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) { return holidayPay(toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate)) }, pension ({ wage, pensionContrib }) { return percentOf(toVal(wage), toVal(pensionContrib)) }, nationalInsurance ({ wage }) { return natInsurance(wage) }, total ({ wage, holidayPay, pension, nationalInsurance }) { return addUp([wage, holidayPay, pension, nationalInsurance]) } } /* Methods for updating and outputting new figures */ const updateOutputs = function (outputs, source) { // cloneSrc used as temporary store for newly calculated figures. const cloneSrc = Object.assign({}, source) const twoDecPlaces = toFixed(2) return Object.assign({}, ...outputs.map( ([name]) => ({[name]: (cloneSrc[name] = twoDecPlaces(calculate[name](cloneSrc)))}) )) } const renderOutputs = function (outputs, fn, updatedFigures = {}) { outputs.forEach(([name, field]) => field.value = fn(field, updatedFigures[name])) } /* Initialisation and setup of event handlers */ const toPounds = toCurrency('£') const form = getElems('#payroll-form') const allFields = getElems('input', form) const outputFields = mapToArray(getElems('.form-output', form), field => [field.dataset.calc, field]) const formUpdate = function (event) { const elem = event.target if (hasNodeName(elem, 'input')) { const mappedFields = mapToObject(allFields, field => [field.dataset.calc, field.value]) const updatedFigures = updateOutputs(outputFields, mappedFields) renderOutputs(outputFields, (field, value) => toPounds(value), updatedFigures) } } const formReset = function (event) { const mappedFields = mapToArray(allFields, field => [field.dataset.calc, field]) renderOutputs(mappedFields, field => hasClass(field, 'form-output') ? toPounds(0) : '' ) } addEvent(form, 'keyup', formUpdate) addEvent(getElems('#reset', form), 'click', formReset) })

I have made use of a bit more functional coding, but as I say I don’t know if this is an improvement. It may well be a bit naive and over-engineered.

I will have a look at your pm, but albeit a great learning exercise this has now gone beyond help and into work. I hope you understand:)