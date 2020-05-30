Calculation function dead end

An update to the code from yesterday. I haven’t included the new calculations yet, but have fixed some issues

I have added a dataset property to each of the inputs now called data-calc. This property corresponds with the function/methods that need to be called on those inputs basePay, netEarnings etc. I previously used the id names for this, but think it’s best to keep that separate.

The output fields I have changed to a mapped array as opposed to an object, that way we can guarantee that the fields are calculated top to bottom in order.

The updateOutputs had an issue where it wasn’t working with the updated figures being generated in the loop, which is now fixed.

It’s in a bit better shape anyway:)

Full code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang='en'> <head> <meta charset='UTF-8'> <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'> <title>Payroll</title> <link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css'> <style> input[type=number]::-webkit-inner-spin-button, input[type=number]::-webkit-outer-spin-button { -webkit-appearance: none; margin: 0; } .payroll-container{ max-width: 800px; } </style> </head> <body> <main class='container'> <div class='payroll-container row p-3'> <h4 class='mb-3'>Payroll and Commission Calculator</h4> <form id='payroll-form' class='payroll-form' name='payroll-form'> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='hours-worked' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Hours Worked</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='number' class='form-control' id='hours-worked' data-calc='hoursWorked' placeholder='0' tabindex='1'> </div> </div> <!-- rate per hour and base pay total --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='hourly-rate' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Rate per hour</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='number' id='hourly-rate' class='form-control' data-calc='hourlyRate' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='2'> </div> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='base-pay' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='basePay' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> <!-- target multiplier and target total --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='target-multiplier' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Target Multiplier</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='number' id='target-multiplier' class='form-control' data-calc='targetMulti' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='3'> </div> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='target' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='target' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> <!-- actual weekly takings and net pay --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='weekly-takings' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Gross Weekly takings</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='number' id='weekly-takings' class='form-control' data-calc='weeklyTakings' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='4'> </div> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='net-earnings' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='netEarnings' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> <!-- wage --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='wage' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Wage</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='wage' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='wage' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> <!-- holiday pay accrued --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='holiday-pay' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Holiday Pay Accrued</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='holiday-pay' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='holidayPay' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> <!-- pension contribution --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='pension-contribution' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Pension Contribution %</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='number' id='pension-contribution' class='form-control' data-calc='pensionContrib' placeholder='0' min='0' max='100' tabindex='5'> </div> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='pension' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='pension' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> <!-- national insurance contribution --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='national-insurance' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>N.I. Contribution</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='national-insurance' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='nationalInsurance' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> <!-- total payroll cost --> <div class='form-group row'> <label for='total' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Total Payroll Cost</label> <div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'> <input type='text' id='total' class='form-control form-output' data-calc='total' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'> </div> </div> </form> </div> </main> <script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js'></script> <script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/js/bootstrap.min.js'></script> <script> const getElem = function (selector, root = document) { return root.querySelector(selector) } const getElems = function (selector, root = document) { return root.querySelectorAll(selector) } const toPounds = function (val) { if (Number.isFinite(val)) return `£${val.toFixed(2)}` } const toVal = function (val) { return (typeof val === 'string') ? Number(val.replace('£', '')) : Number(val) } const percentOf = function (from, percent) { return percent / 100 * from } const mapToArray = function (inputs, fn, key = 'calc') { const fields = Array.from(inputs) return fields.map(function (field) { return [field.dataset[key], (typeof fn === 'function') ? fn(field) : field] }) } const mapToObject = function (inputs, fn, key = 'calc') { const fields = Array.from(inputs) return fields.reduce(function (obj, field) { obj[field.dataset[key]] = (typeof fn === 'function') ? fn(field) : field return obj }, {}) } const vat = 1.2 const natInsurance = 13.8 const calculate = { basePay: function ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) { return toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate) }, target: function ({ basePay, targetMulti }) { return toVal(basePay) * toVal(targetMulti) * vat }, netEarnings: function ({ weeklyTakings }) { return toVal(weeklyTakings) / vat }, wage: function ({ basePay/*, commission */ }) { return toVal(basePay) /* + toVal(commission) */ }, holidayPay: function ({ hoursWorked, hourlyRate }) { return 12.07 / 100 * toVal(hoursWorked) * toVal(hourlyRate) }, pension: function ({ wage, pensionContrib }) { return percentOf(toVal(wage), toVal(pensionContrib)) }, nationalInsurance: function ({ wage }) { return percentOf(toVal(wage), natInsurance) }, total: function ({ wage, holidayPay, pension, nationalInsurance }) { return toVal(wage) + toVal(holidayPay) + toVal(pension) + toVal(nationalInsurance) } } const updateOutputs = function (outputFields, allFields) { const currFields = Object.assign({}, allFields) const outputs = {} for (const [name, field] of outputFields) { outputs[name] = (currFields[name] = calculate[name](currFields)) } return outputs } const renderOutputs = function (outputFields, newFigures) { for (const [name, field] of outputFields) { field.value = toPounds(newFigures[name]) } } const form = getElem('#payroll-form') const allFields = getElems('input', form) const outputFields = mapToArray(getElems('.form-output', form)) const formUpdate = function (event) { const elem = event.target if (elem.nodeName && elem.nodeName === 'INPUT') { const updatedFigures = updateOutputs(outputFields, mapToObject( allFields, function (field) { return field.value }) ) renderOutputs(outputFields, updatedFigures) } } form.addEventListener('keyup', formUpdate, false) </script> </body> </html>

javascript