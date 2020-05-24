Calculation function dead end

A very basic implementation using vanilla javascript
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Wages</title>
</head>
<style>
label,
input {
display: block;
}
.form-row {
margin-bottom: .5rem;
}
</style>
<body>
<form action=''>
<div class='form-row'>
<label for='hours-worked'>Hours Worked</label>
<input id='hours-worked' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hours Worked'>
</div>
<div class='form-row'>
<label for='hourly-rate'>Hourly Rate</label>
<input id='hourly-rate' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hourly Rate'>
</div>
</form>
<div class='output'>
<label for='base-pay'>Base Pay</label>
<input id='base-pay' type='text'>
</div>
<script>
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
const hourlyRate = document.getElementById('hourly-rate');
const hoursWorked = document.getElementById('hours-worked');
const basePay = document.getElementById('base-pay');
hourlyRate.addEventListener('keyup', function( event ) {
const rate = hourlyRate.value
const worked = hoursWorked.value
basePay.value = (rate * worked)
})
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
First of all you didn’t have any id tags on your input elements, so this $("#hourly_rate") would come up with nothing.
I will edit this, as I think it would be better to add the eventlistener to the form and let the handler function work out which input triggered the keyup event — hourly-rate or hours-worked.
This way you can track that both boxes have something in it before outputting a basePay total.
Edit: A bit of a re-write and taking on m3g4p0p’s comment on coercion
I have added a couple of simple helper functions getElem and addEvent, and added the eventListener to the form instead.
(function(){
// simple helper function to get an element
const getElem = function(selector, root = document) {
return root.querySelector(selector)
}
// simple helper function to add an eventListener to an element
const addEvent = function(elem, type, fn) {
return elem.addEventListener(type, fn, false)
}
addEvent(window, 'DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
// Declaring our elements here saves the handler below
// having to look through the DOM each keypress
const hourlyRate = getElem('#hourly-rate');
const hoursWorked = getElem('#hours-worked');
const basePay = getElem('#base-pay');
// add the eventListener to the parent (Form)
// all events fired from inside the form will bubble
// up to the Form element (#wages)
addEvent(getElem('#wages'), 'keyup', function(event){
/*
event.target will be the element inside the form
that triggered the keyup event
*/
const currElem = event.target
const worked = Number(hoursWorked.value) || 0 /* || means or e.g. value or 0 */
const rate = Number(hourlyRate.value) || 0
if (currElem.id === 'hourly-rate' || currElem.id === 'hours-worked') {
basePay.value = rate * worked
}
})
})
}())
It could do with improving, for instance the input should be validated to make sure they are valid numbers.