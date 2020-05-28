Calculation function dead end

Scotty55 I have just looked at https://www.salonlogic.co.uk/forms/Commission/scripts/jquery.sim.FormCalc.js
You need to add the closing bracket as I showed you
On that page, copying the JavaScript code into beautifier.io I see that the syntax error is because the
}) has been close off at the wrong place just before the targetMultiplier event listener, , and needs to be moved to the end of the code instead.
The browser console says:
Bootstrap's JavaScript requires jQuery. jQuery must be included before Bootstrap's JavaScript.
You need to fix that before any further progress can be made.
I think I have done that now. It works but the commission on remains at zero constantly.
756 actual gross = 630 nett so zero commission
900 actual should show a commission on of 150
On which page? There is still a syntax error at https://www.salonlogic.co.uk/form.php
And https://www.salonlogic.co.uk/scribble2.php still complains about no jQuery.
Sorry on the salonlogic.co.uk/forms/Commission/Commission.php
In the scribble one I have linked to Jquery
<head>
<!-- Required meta tags -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<!-- Bootstrap CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-ggOyR0iXCbMQv3Xipma34MD+dH/1fQ784/j6cY/iJTQUOhcWr7x9JvoRxT2MZw1T" crossorigin="anonymous">
<script src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-1CmrxMRARb6aLqgBO7yyAxTOQE2AKb9GfXnEo760AUcUmFx3ibVJJAzGytlQcNXd" crossorigin="anonymous">
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.slim.min.js" integrity="sha384-q8i/X+965DzO0rT7abK41JStQIAqVgRVzpbzo5smXKp4YfRvH+8abtTE1Pi6jizo" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <title>Calculate Commission and Total Payroll Cost</title>
</head>
I see that the browser console reports exactly what problem your code is having. I recommend that you investigate that as it helps you to fix most problems.
You have linked it in the wrong place though. Please reread the error message as it gives the details there. The browser console is where you find that too.
Sorry Paul, I’m just not getting it. I forgot I had saved your code from last night so I have pasted it in but still an error. (commission form) On the other form I see the script in the head but bootstrap says at bottom of page
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
if (calc_input.id === "Commission_On" && value < 0) {
value = 0;
}
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
}
function setCalcFieldValue(calc_field,value)
}
if(typeof value == 'number' && isNaN(value))
The code is still wrong Scotty55
This is taken from formCalc before it was amended
$.fn.formCalc = function(formula,options_param)
{
var calcobjs = [];
var options = options_param || {value_maps:false,currency_format:false};
this.filter('input').each(function()
{
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input,value);
}
}
function setCalcFieldValue(calc_field,value)
{
if(typeof value == 'number' && isNaN(value))
This is how it should look be with the amended code
$.fn.formCalc = function(formula,options_param)
{
var calcobjs = [];
var options = options_param || {value_maps:false,currency_format:false};
this.filter('input').each(function()
{
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
if (calc_input.id === "Commission_On" && value < 0) {
value = 0;
}
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
}
}
function setCalcFieldValue(calc_field,value)
{
if(typeof value == 'number' && isNaN(value))
Can you see the difference to your code?
A newline needs adding after setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
and a closing bracket ‘}’
The closing bracket under function setCalcFieldValue(calc_field,value)
needs changing to an open bracket ‘{’
Just compare yours and the above examples
Edit: A bit odd that this has now been removed from the current formCalc script
minu:function(total_p,perc_p)
{
var total = convfx.getNumber(total_p);
var perc = convfx.getNumber(perc_p);
if((total-perc)>=0){
return(total-perc);
} else { return(0); }
},
Thanks Russell, you’ve probably worked out how thick I am with this stuff lol (it took 5 mins in Excel)
I have added that in but still shows 0 commission.
Where was the minu function and I will put that back in to see if it helps.
Don’t be hard on yourself, a bit of a break will probably do the trick:)
There is an issue with the commission by the looks of it, so it does need addressing.
It daft o’clock here now, so that’s me done for tonight.
Will have a butchers tomorrow.
On which one of the several listed above have you done that?
Hi Paul that’s on the salonlogic.co.uk/forms/Commission/Commission.php one. It’s the one I’d like to get working the others are fallbacks. Sorry for the confusion.
I added a console.log statement to the commission if statement, and with inputs of 40 hours, 3.75 rate, 3.5 multiplier, and 900 takings, the commission ends up calculated to be -5, and set to zero.
Paul thanks, that sounds right how do I sort that please?
Can you please give details about what is supposed to happen instead.
A first run up at this exercise, without formCalc. Re-factoring needed.
Edit: Amended to get the output and input fields dynamically
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Payroll</title>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css'>
<style>
input[type=number]::-webkit-inner-spin-button,
input[type=number]::-webkit-outer-spin-button {
-webkit-appearance: none;
margin: 0;
}
.payroll-container{
max-width: 800px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<main class='container'>
<div class='payroll-container row p-3'>
<h4 class='mb-3'>Payroll and Commission Calculator</h4>
<form id='payrollForm' class='payroll-form' name='payrollForm'>
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='hours-worked' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Hours Worked</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='hoursWorked' placeholder='0' tabindex='1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- rate per hour and base pay total -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='hourly-rate' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Rate per hour</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='hourlyRate' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='2'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='basePay' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- target multiplier and target total -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='target-multiplier' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Target Multiplier</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='targetMultiplier' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='3'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='target' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- actual weekly takings and net pay -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='weekly-takings' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Gross Weekly takings</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='weeklyTakings' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='4'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='netEarnings' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</main>
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/js/bootstrap.min.js'></script>
<script>
const VAT = 1.2
const getElem = function(selector, root = document) {
return root.querySelector(selector)
}
const getElems = function(selector, root = document) {
return root.querySelectorAll(selector)
}
const toCurrency = function(value, currency = '£') {
return `${currency}${value.toFixed(2)}`
}
const toValue = function(strg, currency = '£') {
return (!isNaN(strg)) ? strg : Number(strg.replace(currency, '')) || 0
}
const getFieldsById = function(elems) {
return Array.from(elems).reduce(function(target, elem){
target[elem.id] = elem
return target
}, {})
}
const form = getElem('#payrollForm')
const formOutputs = getFieldsById(getElems('input:read-only', form))
const formInputs = getFieldsById(getElems('input:not(:read-only)', form))
const calculate = {
basePay: function({hoursWorked, hourlyRate}) {
return toValue(hoursWorked) * toValue(hourlyRate)
},
target: function({basePay, targetMultiplier}) {
return toValue(basePay) * toValue(targetMultiplier) * VAT
},
netEarnings: function({weeklyTakings}) {
return toValue(weeklyTakings) / VAT
}
}
const getFieldValues = function(fields) {
const result = {}
for (let fieldName in fields) {
result[fieldName] = fields[fieldName].value
}
return result
}
const updateOutputs = function ( inputs, outputs ) {
const result = {}
const allFields = getFieldValues(Object.assign(inputs, outputs))
for (let field in allFields ) {
if (outputs[field]) {
result[field] = calculate[field](allFields)
}
}
return result
}
const renderOutputs = function (newFigures) {
for (let output in formOutputs ) {
formOutputs[output].value = toCurrency(newFigures[output])
}
}
const handler = function(event) {
const elem = event.target
if (formInputs[elem.id]) {
renderOutputs(updateOutputs(formInputs, formOutputs))
}
}
form.addEventListener('keyup', handler, false)
</script>
</body>
</html>
As Paul has asked what is supposed to happen with commission?
This has turned into a bit of a personal project (by the looks of it). The code needs a good sort out, but this is it for now.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Payroll</title>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css'>
<style>
input[type=number]::-webkit-inner-spin-button,
input[type=number]::-webkit-outer-spin-button {
-webkit-appearance: none;
margin: 0;
}
.payroll-container{
max-width: 800px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<main class='container'>
<div class='payroll-container row p-3'>
<h4 class='mb-3'>Payroll and Commission Calculator</h4>
<form id='payrollForm' class='payroll-form' name='payrollForm'>
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='hours-worked' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Hours Worked</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='hoursWorked' placeholder='0' tabindex='1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- rate per hour and base pay total -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='hourly-rate' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Rate per hour</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='hourlyRate' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='2'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='basePay' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- target multiplier and target total -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='target-multiplier' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Target Multiplier</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='targetMultiplier' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='3'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='target' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- actual weekly takings and net pay -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='weekly-takings' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Gross Weekly takings</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='weeklyTakings' placeholder='0.00' tabindex='4'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='netEarnings' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- wage -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='wage' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Wage</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='wage' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- holiday pay accrued -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='holidayPayAccrued' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Holiday Pay Accrued</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='holidayPayAccrued' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- pension contribution -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='pensionContribution' class='col-sm-6 col-form-label'>Pension Contribution%</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='number' class='form-control' id='pensionContribution' placeholder='0' tabindex='5'>
</div>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='pension' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- national insurance contribution -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='nationalInsurance' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>N.I. Contribution</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='nationalInsurance' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
<!-- total payroll cost -->
<div class='form-group row'>
<label for='total' class='col-sm-9 col-form-label'>Total Payroll Cost</label>
<div class='col-sm-3 mb-2'>
<input type='text' class='form-control' id='total' value='£0.00' readonly tabindex='-1'>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</main>
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/js/bootstrap.min.js'></script>
<script>
const vatPercent = 1.2
const nationalInsurancePercent = 13.8
const getElem = function(selector, root = document) {
return root.querySelector(selector)
}
const getElems = function(selector, root = document) {
return root.querySelectorAll(selector)
}
const toCurrency = function(value, currency = '£') {
return `${currency}${Number(value).toFixed(2)}`
}
const toValue = function(value, currency = '£') {
return (typeof value === 'string') ? Number(value.replace(currency, '')) : Number(value || 0)
}
const percentOf = function(from, percent) {
return percent / 100 * from
}
const getFieldsById = function(elems) {
return Array.from(elems).reduce(function(target, elem){
target[elem.id] = elem
return target
}, {})
}
const form = getElem('#payrollForm')
const formOutputs = getFieldsById(getElems('input:read-only', form))
const formInputs = getFieldsById(getElems('input:not(:read-only)', form))
const calculate = {
basePay({hoursWorked, hourlyRate}) {
return toValue(hoursWorked) * toValue(hourlyRate)
},
target({basePay, targetMultiplier}) {
return toValue(basePay) * toValue(targetMultiplier) * vatPercent
},
netEarnings({weeklyTakings}) {
return toValue(weeklyTakings) / vatPercent
},
wage({basePay, commission}) {
return toValue(basePay) + toValue(commission)
},
holidayPayAccrued({hoursWorked, hourlyRate}) {
return 12.07 / 100 * toValue(hoursWorked) * toValue(hourlyRate)
},
pension({wage, pensionContribution}) {
return percentOf(toValue(wage), toValue(pensionContribution))
},
nationalInsurance({wage, nationalInsuranceContribution}) {
return percentOf(toValue(wage), nationalInsurancePercent)
},
total({wage, holidayPayAccrued, pensionContribution, nationalInsurance}) {
return [wage, holidayPayAccrued, pensionContribution, nationalInsurance].reduce(
function(acc, val) { return toValue(acc) + toValue(val) }
)
}
}
const getFieldValues = function(fields) {
const result = {}
for (let fieldName in fields) {
result[fieldName] = fields[fieldName].value
}
return result
}
const updateOutputs = function ( inputs, outputs ) {
const result = {}
const allFields = getFieldValues(Object.assign(inputs, outputs))
for (let field in allFields ) {
if (outputs[field]) {
result[field] = calculate[field](allFields)
}
}
return result
}
const renderOutputs = function (newFigures, formOutputs) {
for (let output in formOutputs ) {
formOutputs[output].value = toCurrency(newFigures[output])
}
}
const handler = function(event) {
const elem = event.target
if (formInputs[elem.id]) {
renderOutputs(updateOutputs(formInputs, formOutputs), formOutputs)
}
}
form.addEventListener('keyup', handler, false)
</script>
</body>
</html>
Russell, that is amazing thankyou so so much. I really appreciate the time you have given me here.
I think the form builder was never going to let me learn how to do this properly but more so that every time something changed I would be back picking yourself and Pauls brains.
The commission calculation would be;
Upto 3.5 times wage hourly rate (base pay) so £630 less vat = £525 is base pay
Actual Gross takings £900 less vat = 750
So a % commission would be paid on 750-525 so commission on figure would be £225
I’m confused about the VAT.
Using the sample values that you’ve given before, what I’m seeing on the form is that 40 * 3.75 gives a weekly pay rate of 150
And, that 3.5 (target) times that gives a weekly target of 525.
It seems that VAT is not involved with any of those calculations, so I’m confused about why you’ve introduced the idea of subtracting VAT.
Is it your understanding that some of the figures on the form include VAT, and some don’t include it?