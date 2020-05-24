Calculation function dead end

Recognising my weaknesses in webdesign, I got someone to convert a form I had created in Excel to a webpage, it was a disaster. I tried fixing it myself with my limited knowledge and plenty of searching to no avail, so I started again but have run into problems with the calculations. If anyone could help me with one I reckon I can do the rest. None of the examples I have found seem to do what I need or am I trying to do the wrong thing?

This is my input with basepay_ being the result from the calculation.

<div class="form-row">
    <div class="col-3">
		<label for="hours_worked"><p class="font-weight-bold">Enter Hours Worked</p></label>
		</div>
	  <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Hours Worked">
       </div>
	  <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control">
       </div>
  </div>
	<div class="form-row">
    <div class="col-3">
		<label for="hourly_rate">Enter Hourly Rate</label> 
		</div>
    <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Hourly Rate">
    </div>
    <div class="col basepay_">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="">
    </div>

This is the function.

$(function () {
	$("#hourly_rate").keyup(function () {
    var hoursworked = $("#hours_worked").val();
    //alert(hoursworked);
    var hourlyrate = $("#hourly_rate").val();
           $("#basepay_").html(hoursworked * hourlyrate);
#2

A very basic implementation using vanilla javascript

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
  <meta charset='UTF-8'>
  <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
  <title>Wages</title>
</head>
<style>
  label,
  input {
    display: block;
  }
  .form-row {
    margin-bottom: .5rem;
  }
</style>
<body>
  <form action=''>
    <div class='form-row'>
      <label for='hours-worked'>Hours Worked</label>
      <input id='hours-worked' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hours Worked'>
    </div>
    <div class='form-row'>
      <label for='hourly-rate'>Hourly Rate</label>
      <input id='hourly-rate' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hourly Rate'>
    </div>
  </form>
  <div class='output'>
    <label for='base-pay'>Base Pay</label>
    <input id='base-pay' type='text'>
  </div>
<script>
  window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {

      const hourlyRate = document.getElementById('hourly-rate');
      const hoursWorked = document.getElementById('hours-worked');
      const basePay = document.getElementById('base-pay');

      hourlyRate.addEventListener('keyup', function( event ) {
        const rate = hourlyRate.value
        const worked = hoursWorked.value

        basePay.value = (rate * worked)
      })
  })
</script>
</body>
</html>

First of all you didn’t have any id tags on your input elements, so this $("#hourly_rate") would come up with nothing.

I will edit this, as I think it would be better to add the eventlistener to the form and let the handler function work out which input triggered the keyup event — hourly-rate or hours-worked.

This way you can track that both boxes have something in it before outputting a basePay total.

Edit: A bit of a re-write and taking on m3g4p0p’s comment on coercion

I have added a couple of simple helper functions getElem and addEvent, and added the eventListener to the form instead.

(function(){

  // simple helper function to get an element
  const getElem = function(selector, root = document) {
    return root.querySelector(selector)
  }

  // simple helper function to add an eventListener to an element
  const addEvent = function(elem, type, fn) {
    return elem.addEventListener(type, fn, false)
  }

  addEvent(window, 'DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
    // Declaring our elements here saves the handler below
    // having to look through the DOM each keypress
    const hourlyRate = getElem('#hourly-rate');
    const hoursWorked = getElem('#hours-worked');
    const basePay = getElem('#base-pay');

    // add the eventListener to the parent (Form)
    // all events fired from inside the form will bubble
    // up to the Form element (#wages)
    addEvent(getElem('#wages'), 'keyup', function(event){
      /*
        event.target will be the element inside the form
        that triggered the keyup event
      */
      const currElem = event.target
      const worked = Number(hoursWorked.value) || 0 /* || means or e.g. value or 0 */
      const rate = Number(hourlyRate.value) || 0

      if (currElem.id === 'hourly-rate' || currElem.id === 'hours-worked') {
        basePay.value = rate * worked
      }
    })
  })
}())

It could do with improving, for instance the input should be validated to make sure they are valid numbers.

#3

Be careful with input values though as these are always strings; in case of a multiplication they’ll get converted to numbers implicitly, but you’ll get unexpected results when adding them, for example. So it’s always good practice to explicitly convert them to numbers first:

const worked = Number(hoursWorked.value) || 0
const rate = Number(hourlyRate.value) || 0
#4

Good point m3g4p0p, a bit of laziness on my part.

#5

Thankyou so much for your help guys, I really appreciate it.
I will report back to show my efforts. :slight_smile:

#6

With regards Number, this stackoverflow response (2nd down) is pretty informative

Number returns NaN for non numerical values. In theory with the use of isNaN() (isNotANumber()?) and Number, you should be able to test for a numerical input.

e.g.

Number('22') // 22
isNaN(Number('22')) // false, it is a number
Number('2abc') // NaN
isNaN(Number('2abc')) // true, it is not a number

How fool proof this is I don’t know. If you want to restrict the values given to a certain format, say to two decimal places, then regular expressions would be the next step.

#7

I don’t think such a test is necessary – since NaN evaluates to false, it would fall back to zero here:

const worked = Number(hoursWorked.value) || 0`

Also you might actually use an input with type="number" to only allow numbers in the first place. :-)