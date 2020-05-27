Calculation function dead end

The code is still wrong Scotty55
This is taken from formCalc before it was amended
$.fn.formCalc = function(formula,options_param)
{
var calcobjs = [];
var options = options_param || {value_maps:false,currency_format:false};
this.filter('input').each(function()
{
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input,value);
}
}
function setCalcFieldValue(calc_field,value)
{
if(typeof value == 'number' && isNaN(value))
This is how it should look be with the amended code
$.fn.formCalc = function(formula,options_param)
{
var calcobjs = [];
var options = options_param || {value_maps:false,currency_format:false};
this.filter('input').each(function()
{
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
if (calc_input.id === "Commission_On" && value < 0) {
value = 0;
}
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
}
}
function setCalcFieldValue(calc_field,value)
{
if(typeof value == 'number' && isNaN(value))
Can you see the difference to your code?
A newline needs adding after setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
and a closing bracket ‘}’
The closing bracket under function setCalcFieldValue(calc_field,value)
needs changing to an open bracket ‘{’
Just compare yours and the above examples
Edit: A bit odd that this has now been removed from the current formCalc script
minu:function(total_p,perc_p)
{
var total = convfx.getNumber(total_p);
var perc = convfx.getNumber(perc_p);
if((total-perc)>=0){
return(total-perc);
} else { return(0); }
},