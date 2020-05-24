Calculation function dead end

JavaScript
#1

Recognising my weaknesses in webdesign, I got someone to convert a form I had created in Excel to a webpage, it was a disaster. I tried fixing it myself with my limited knowledge and plenty of searching to no avail, so I started again but have run into problems with the calculations. If anyone could help me with one I reckon I can do the rest. None of the examples I have found seem to do what I need or am I trying to do the wrong thing?

This is my input with basepay_ being the result from the calculation.

<div class="form-row">
    <div class="col-3">
		<label for="hours_worked"><p class="font-weight-bold">Enter Hours Worked</p></label>
		</div>
	  <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Hours Worked">
       </div>
	  <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control">
       </div>
  </div>
	<div class="form-row">
    <div class="col-3">
		<label for="hourly_rate">Enter Hourly Rate</label> 
		</div>
    <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Hourly Rate">
    </div>
    <div class="col basepay_">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="">
    </div>

This is the function.

$(function () {
	$("#hourly_rate").keyup(function () {
    var hoursworked = $("#hours_worked").val();
    //alert(hoursworked);
    var hourlyrate = $("#hourly_rate").val();
           $("#basepay_").html(hoursworked * hourlyrate);
#2

A very basic implementation using vanilla javascript

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
  <meta charset='UTF-8'>
  <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
  <title>Wages</title>
</head>
<style>
  label,
  input {
    display: block;
  }
  .form-row {
    margin-bottom: .5rem;
  }
</style>
<body>
  <form action=''>
    <div class='form-row'>
      <label for='hours-worked'>Hours Worked</label>
      <input id='hours-worked' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hours Worked'>
    </div>
    <div class='form-row'>
      <label for='hourly-rate'>Hourly Rate</label>
      <input id='hourly-rate' type='text' placeholder='Enter Hourly Rate'>
    </div>
  </form>
  <div class='output'>
    <label for='base-pay'>Base Pay</label>
    <input id='base-pay' type='text'>
  </div>
<script>
  window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {

      const hourlyRate = document.getElementById('hourly-rate');
      const hoursWorked = document.getElementById('hours-worked');
      const basePay = document.getElementById('base-pay');

      hourlyRate.addEventListener('keyup', function( event ) {
        const rate = hourlyRate.value
        const worked = hoursWorked.value

        basePay.value = (rate * worked)
      })
  })
</script>
</body>
</html>

First of all you didn’t have any id tags on your input elements, so this $("#hourly_rate") would come up with nothing.

I will edit this, as I think it would be better to add the eventlistener to the form and let the handler function work out which input triggered the keyup event — hourly-rate or hours-worked.

This way you can track that both boxes have something in it before outputting a basePay total.

Edit: A bit of a re-write and taking on m3g4p0p’s comment on coercion

I have added a couple of simple helper functions getElem and addEvent, and added the eventListener to the form instead.

(function(){

  // simple helper function to get an element
  const getElem = function(selector, root = document) {
    return root.querySelector(selector)
  }

  // simple helper function to add an eventListener to an element
  const addEvent = function(elem, type, fn) {
    return elem.addEventListener(type, fn, false)
  }

  addEvent(window, 'DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
    // Declaring our elements here saves the handler below
    // having to look through the DOM each keypress
    const hourlyRate = getElem('#hourly-rate');
    const hoursWorked = getElem('#hours-worked');
    const basePay = getElem('#base-pay');

    // add the eventListener to the parent (Form)
    // all events fired from inside the form will bubble
    // up to the Form element (#wages)
    addEvent(getElem('#wages'), 'keyup', function(event){
      /*
        event.target will be the element inside the form
        that triggered the keyup event
      */
      const currElem = event.target
      const worked = Number(hoursWorked.value) || 0 /* || means or e.g. value or 0 */
      const rate = Number(hourlyRate.value) || 0

      if (currElem.id === 'hourly-rate' || currElem.id === 'hours-worked') {
        basePay.value = rate * worked
      }
    })
  })
}())

It could do with improving, for instance the input should be validated to make sure they are valid numbers.

1 Like
#3

Be careful with input values though as these are always strings; in case of a multiplication they’ll get converted to numbers implicitly, but you’ll get unexpected results when adding them, for example. So it’s always good practice to explicitly convert them to numbers first:

const worked = Number(hoursWorked.value) || 0
const rate = Number(hourlyRate.value) || 0
1 Like
#4

Good point m3g4p0p, a bit of laziness on my part.