Calculation function dead end

Scotty55: Scotty55: Thanks again, I’ve tried the above but whilst it doesn’t show negative it remains blank.

I tested your code substituting with

$('form#Commission #Commission_On').formCalc("minu( Nett_Earnings, Actual_Takings )", { currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_On_parsed' });

And I did not get blank. I believe I got the same result as Paul’s amended code.

Sample values of 40 hours, 3.75 pay rate, 3.5 target, and 900 gross are used and the commission on value is £0.00

Change actual gross to say -900 and commission changes to £150.00

Are you sure you replaced the code correctly?

Taken from my editor

$(function(){ $('form#Commission #Base_Pay').formCalc(" Hours_Worked * Pay_Rate",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Base_Pay_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Target').formCalc(" (Base_Pay * Target_Multiplier)*1.2",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Target_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Nett_Earnings').formCalc(" Actual_Takings /1.2",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Nett_Earnings_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Commission_On').formCalc("minu( Nett_Earnings, Actual_Takings )", { currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_On_parsed' }); $('form#Commission #Commission_Earned').formCalc("perc_of( Commission_On , Commission_Rate )",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_Earned_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Wage').formCalc(" Base_Pay + Commission_Earned",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Wage_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Holiday_Pay_Accrued').formCalc("((12.07/100)* Hours_Worked )* Pay_Rate",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Holiday_Pay_Accrued_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Emp_Pension_Contribution').formCalc("perc_of( Wage , Employer_Percentage )",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Emp_Pension_Contribution_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Employers_NI_Contribution').formCalc(" perc_of( Wage ,13.8)",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Employers_NI_Contribution_parsed'}); $('form#Commission #Total_Payroll_Cost').formCalc(" Wage + Holiday_Pay_Accrued + Emp_Pension_Contribution + Employers_NI_Contribution",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Total_Payroll_Cost_parsed'}); }); Globalize.culture('en-GB')

Edit: It looks like Paul has this, so will back away now:)