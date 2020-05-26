Calculation function dead end

I thought if I got the calculations first I could style after? This is the form that caused all the problems in the first place so the aim would be to end up with something like that. All that was really wrong was that if the commission on was negative I needed it to show 0.
So essentially something like this?
// this is a substitute for your const commissionOn element
// purely for testing
const commissionOn = {
value : '-£5.25' // note this is a string, not a number
}
// strip out the £ symbol and convert to a number
function poundsToNumber(value) {
return Number(value.replace('£', ''))
}
// if you want to reset the commissionOn value
if (poundsToNumber(commissionOn.value) < 0) {
commissionOn.value = '£0.00'
}
ps. How does £150.00 x 3.5 = £630.00? 525?
Thanks for getting back to me. It was an easy calculation when I did it in Excel but the form maker software couldn’t handle it, something about double integers I think they said but that a developer could fix it. That’s when I ended up shelling out twice for no progress.
Sorry editing to add £150.00 x 3.5 = £630.00? 525?, Vat is included in the target
The problem could be their code?
This is the layout
<div class='sfm_element_container' id='Nett_Earnings_container'>
<input class='sfm_textbox_common sfm_calc_field' type='text' name='Nett_Earnings' tabindex='-1' value='' readonly id='Nett_Earnings'>
<input type='text' name='sfm_Nett_Earnings_parsed' id='sfm_Nett_Earnings_parsed' style='display:none'>
</div>
And this is the calculation which didn’t work, perhaps I panicked when I couldn’t get it to work and the “experts” couldn’t either and decided to start again?
$(function()
$('form#Commission #Commission_On').formCalc("max(Nett_Earnings - Actual_Takings, >0=0)", { currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_On_parsed' });
We are opening up a real can of worms here. Without knowing about formCalc it is hard to debug this.
A clue though if we look at the above, specifically this
>0=0
That indicates to me, larger than 0 = 0
What you want is smaller than 0 = 0
A wild stab in the dark, but does ‘<0=0’ work?
e.g.
$('form#Commission #Commission_On').formCalc("max(Nett_Earnings - Actual_Takings, <0=0)", { currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_On_parsed' });
Thanks for giving me your time on this, I really appreciate it…
I tried that but and forgive me I had forgotten when anything is put after the Actual_Takings the calculation changes and doesn’t work at all. here is the link to the live form (with out the 0 calculation) and below is a pic of the issue that kicked my problems off.
https://www.salonlogic.co.uk/forms/Commission/Commission.php
I went looking in the folder jquery.sim.FormCalc.js and found this. Would it help for you to see the whole code?
if(value === '' || value === 0)
{
calc_field.sfm_num_val = 0;
As I say I am not familiar with formCalc, and the documentation appears to be thin on the ground.
I did try various options with comparisons and booleans, but it would only evaluate a boolean 1 or 0 and not a value. e.g. ((Nett_Earnings - Actual_Takings > 0) && (Nett_Earnings - Actual_Takings)) || 0
However, what I did find in the code is a function called minu, which appears to do what you are after — Not sure if this was a bolt on from your developers.
Could you try
$('form#Commission #Commission_On').formCalc("minu( Nett_Earnings, Actual_Takings )", { currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_On_parsed' });
Thanks again, I’ve tried the above but whilst it doesn’t show negative it remains blank.
The full formcalc code is 62,000 characters but the limit here is 32,000, I have posted it here http://plnkr.co/edit/0P4BygHvIzKv0PSa?open=lib%2Fscript.js if it’s any help.
Failing that do we return to plan B with a new form? Again many thanks for your time on this, I really appreciate it.
Okay, let’s see what can be done here. Keeping it simple, we have a form at https://www.salonlogic.co.uk/forms/Commission/Commission.php and you never want commission to dip below zero.
Sample values of 40 hours, 3.75 pay rate, 3.5 target, and 900 gross are used.
We need to find the code that’s updating the commission, and have that never go below zero.
Developer tools show me that the gross takings input field has a change event of:
function () { calculate(); return 1;} so let’s see where that is in the code. I can right-click on the function and have the developer tool take me to the function definition, which is at line 220 at the formCalc.js code.
The calculate function is at line 163, so I set a breakpoint inside of that function at line 165.
With gross takings previously being set to 90, I add a 0 to make it 900 and the breakpoint triggers. Using
step over I see that the calc_callback function causes the commission to update.
function calculate()
{
if(m_settings.calc_callback)
{
m_settings.calc_callback(evaluate_internal());
}
Doing this again I can set a breakpoint not on the line, but on calc_internal itself which takes me to the following returned anonymous function at line 21.
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input,value);
}
}
The call to this function has a value of 750 which isn’t the right field, so I resume script execution until the breakpoint triggers again.
Doing that again, the value is -150 so I’m now at the right place to make decisions about things.
The calc_input variable references the commission rate input field, so this is a good place to place our check.
We can check if the calc_input id value matches
Commission_On and if it does, and the value is less than zero, we should set the value to be zero.
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
if (calc_input.id === "Commission_On" && value < 0) {
value = 0;
}
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
}
}
I updated the code live in the browser which seems to have been successful.
Try updating the code in
formCalc.js and see how it goes.
Thanks so much, just checking I replace line 163 with your final code and nothing else?
No - line 163 is the calculate function.
What you are looking for is in the makeCalcUpdateCallback function at line 21.
Thanks Paul, posted this in but still showing a minus figure for me. It’s in the live form as above.
Looking at it again the figure it produces is weird as even when they should be getting commission it is negative eg actual gross of 2k is giving -200
It looks like you accidentally removed the function declaration for the setCalcFieldValue function.
I tested your code substituting with
$('form#Commission #Commission_On').formCalc("minu( Nett_Earnings, Actual_Takings )", { currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_On_parsed' });
And I did not get blank. I believe I got the same result as Paul’s amended code.
Sample values of 40 hours, 3.75 pay rate, 3.5 target, and 900 gross are used and the commission on value is £0.00
Change actual gross to say -900 and commission changes to £150.00
Are you sure you replaced the code correctly?
Taken from my editor
$(function(){
$('form#Commission #Base_Pay').formCalc(" Hours_Worked * Pay_Rate",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Base_Pay_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Target').formCalc(" (Base_Pay * Target_Multiplier)*1.2",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Target_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Nett_Earnings').formCalc(" Actual_Takings /1.2",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Nett_Earnings_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Commission_On').formCalc("minu( Nett_Earnings, Actual_Takings )", { currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_On_parsed' });
$('form#Commission #Commission_Earned').formCalc("perc_of( Commission_On , Commission_Rate )",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Commission_Earned_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Wage').formCalc(" Base_Pay + Commission_Earned",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Wage_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Holiday_Pay_Accrued').formCalc("((12.07/100)* Hours_Worked )* Pay_Rate",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Holiday_Pay_Accrued_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Emp_Pension_Contribution').formCalc("perc_of( Wage , Employer_Percentage )",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Emp_Pension_Contribution_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Employers_NI_Contribution').formCalc(" perc_of( Wage ,13.8)",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Employers_NI_Contribution_parsed'});
$('form#Commission #Total_Payroll_Cost').formCalc(" Wage + Holiday_Pay_Accrued + Emp_Pension_Contribution + Employers_NI_Contribution",{ currency_format:true, mirror:'sfm_Total_Payroll_Cost_parsed'});
});
Globalize.culture('en-GB')
Edit: It looks like Paul has this, so will back away now:)
It must be me as still getting a negative. I’ll keep trying incase I have entered your code wrong.
This is what I see
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
if (calc_input.id === "Commission_On" && value < 0) {
value = 0;
}
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
{
if(typeof value == 'number' && isNaN(value))
Between line 27 and 28 of the code at https://www.salonlogic.co.uk/forms/Commission/scripts/jquery.sim.FormCalc.js
The anonymous function needs to be closed. The makeCalcUpdateCallback function needs to be closed, and the setCalcFieldValue function needs to be defined.
You accidentally removed those when updating the code.
I will separate the code where the problem is.
function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input)
{
return function(value)
{
if (calc_input.id === "Commission_On" && value < 0) {
value = 0;
}
setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value);
You need to put back in the code that used to be here, between the line above, and the line below.
{
if(typeof value == 'number' && isNaN(value))
Thanks Paul, no longer negative. Success I think.
Guys, I need to ask for your help again, I wasn’t convinced with one of the sums and edited it in the formmaker an didn’t think of the repurcussions of publishing it, however it’s back to nothing working, even though I think I have made all the amendments you gave me last night. Any chance you could have a quick look. I wont be updating it in the same fashion again. Sorry and thanks in advance.