Calculation function dead end

Okay, let’s see what can be done here. Keeping it simple, we have a form at https://www.salonlogic.co.uk/forms/Commission/Commission.php and you never want commission to dip below zero.

Sample values of 40 hours, 3.75 pay rate, 3.5 target, and 900 gross are used.

We need to find the code that’s updating the commission, and have that never go below zero.

Developer tools show me that the gross takings input field has a change event of:

function () { calculate(); return 1;} so let’s see where that is in the code. I can right-click on the function and have the developer tool take me to the function definition, which is at line 220 at the formCalc.js code.

The calculate function is at line 163, so I set a breakpoint inside of that function at line 165.

With gross takings previously being set to 90, I add a 0 to make it 900 and the breakpoint triggers. Using step over I see that the calc_callback function causes the commission to update.

function calculate() { if(m_settings.calc_callback) { m_settings.calc_callback(evaluate_internal()); }

Doing this again I can set a breakpoint not on the line, but on calc_internal itself which takes me to the following returned anonymous function at line 21.

function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input) { return function(value) { setCalcFieldValue(calc_input,value); } }

The call to this function has a value of 750 which isn’t the right field, so I resume script execution until the breakpoint triggers again.

Doing that again, the value is -150 so I’m now at the right place to make decisions about things.

The calc_input variable references the commission rate input field, so this is a good place to place our check.

We can check if the calc_input id value matches Commission_On and if it does, and the value is less than zero, we should set the value to be zero.

function makeCalcUpdateCallback(calc_input) { return function(value) { if (calc_input.id === "Commission_On" && value < 0) { value = 0; } setCalcFieldValue(calc_input, value); } }