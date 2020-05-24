Calculation function dead end

JavaScript
#1

Recognising my weaknesses in webdesign, I got someone to convert a form I had created in Excel to a webpage, it was a disaster. I tried fixing it myself with my limited knowledge and plenty of searching to no avail, so I started again but have run into problems with the calculations. If anyone could help me with one I reckon I can do the rest. None of the examples I have found seem to do what I need or am I trying to do the wrong thing?

This is my input with basepay_ being the result from the calculation.

<div class="form-row">
    <div class="col-3">
		<label for="hours_worked"><p class="font-weight-bold">Enter Hours Worked</p></label>
		</div>
	  <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Hours Worked">
       </div>
	  <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control">
       </div>
  </div>
	<div class="form-row">
    <div class="col-3">
		<label for="hourly_rate">Enter Hourly Rate</label> 
		</div>
    <div class="col">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Hourly Rate">
    </div>
    <div class="col basepay_">
      <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="">
    </div>

This is the function.

$(function () {
	$("#hourly_rate").keyup(function () {
    var hoursworked = $("#hours_worked").val();
    //alert(hoursworked);
    var hourlyrate = $("#hourly_rate").val();
           $("#basepay_").html(hoursworked * hourlyrate);