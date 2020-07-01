Calculating Time Periods in JS

I’m trying to put together a JavaScript function (and it has to be pure JavaScript, can’t use PHP or MySQL) to work out how many weeks between two dates. We have a twelve week roster and I want to work out where in the roster each person will be on a given date (and week).

I have a function to create a date object for each:

//Converts a string into a date function calcDate(strDate) { //Trim any extra spaces strDate = strDate.trim( ) //Change all the delimiters to a stroke strDate = strDate.replace(/ /g,"/"); strDate = strDate.replace(/\\ /g,"/"); strDate = strDate.replace(/\-/g,"/"); strDate = strDate.replace(/\./g,"/"); var intYear = strDate.slice(strDate.lastIndexOf("/") + 1); var intMonth = strDate.slice(strDate.indexOf("/")+1,strDate.lastIndexOf("/")); var intDay = strDate.slice(0, strDate.indexOf("/")); return new Date(intYear,intMonth-1,intDay); }

I then use the code below to work out how many weeks there are between two dates:

//Create a variable for a day in milliseconds var dayLength = 1000*60*60*24; //Get the date input by the user and the roster start date var chosenDate = calcDate(document.getElementById("txtDate").value); var startDate = calcDate(document.getElementById("txtStartDate").value); //Work out the difference in weeks var intWeeks = Math.floor(((chosenDate-startDate)/dayLength)/7); //Divide by link size and get the remainder to simplify the maths intWeeks = intWeeks % linkSize; //Display the new Date document.getElementById("newDate").innerHTML = emptyString.concat("<p>The date you have selected is: ", chosenDate, ", ", intWeeks, " weeks into the cycle.</p>");

This works fine, except of course when BST comes into play - on the first day of BST, although the last bit (display the date) shows the right date, it is doing it’s calculations based on GMT, so it thinks it’s 23:00 the previous day and therefore it thinks we are a week behind in the roster cycle.

Have I missed something stupid?

Thanks

Chris